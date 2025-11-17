Robinson Helicopter Elevates Pilot Experience with Addition of Lightspeed Zulu 4 Headset for any Aircraft

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. and TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world’s leading manufacturer of civil helicopters, has integrated the acclaimed Lightspeed ANR Zulu 4 headset into its pilot headset offerings, providing new, premium options for pilots globally. Starting in late November, Robinson helicopter customers can now choose Lightspeed for their aircraft at the time of order or at any time throughout their ownership for $1,099.00 USD.

"In the demanding world of helicopter operations, safety is paramount. The exceptional noise reduction and audio clarity of the Zulu 4 directly contribute to a safer flight environment,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “By integrating this high-quality option directly into our offerings, we are making it easier for our global customer base to access advanced technology that directly improves mission execution, reinforcing Robinson's position as a manufacturer committed to durability, reliability, and safety."

The Zulu 4 headset offers an enhanced flying experience for Robinson pilots and passengers engaged in missions of every kind around the world. Featuring an ergonomic, around-the-ear cup design and award-winning Active Noise Reduction (ANR) technology, the Zulu 4 delivers high-quality audio clarity across a wide range of noise frequencies. This focus on clear communication and noise mitigation is central to pilot safety and comfort in every flight environment. Robinson customers who order Lightspeed headsets before the end of the year will automatically be enrolled in Lightspeed’s WingMan Club, offering 40% off accessories through the end of 2026.

“We are excited to partner with Robinson so it can offer its customers premium quality headsets that capture our pilot-centric suite of solutions, such as personalized audio optimization and flexible power options, on top of superior ANR technology,” said Heider Lazzarini, CEO of Lightspeed Aviation.

Lightspeed Aviation, a leader in aviation headset technology, commits to innovation by consistently introducing first-to-market advancements. Auto Shutoff™, ComPriority™, and a complimentary iOS app for flight recording and archiving exemplify Lightspeed’s dedication to enhancing the pilot experience. Underscoring its confidence in product reliability, Lightspeed offers an industry-leading 7-year warranty on its headsets.

Lazzarini adds, “Thoughtful refinements to the headset’s construction, such as a low-profile, stainless-steel headband, cables built around a Kevlar® core, and variable powering options allow for ample flexibility and pilot comfort. These design choices ensure helicopter pilots remain unencumbered in the cockpit and allow them to fully focus on the mission at hand.”

About Lightspeed Aviation

Lightspeed Aviation is a leading manufacturer of premium aviation headsets and helmet products. Since its first product launch in 1996, the company has built a reputation for pioneering innovation in aviation communication. In 2022, Lightspeed introduced a new category of aviation products by layering life-saving technologies on top of its award-winning audio and ANR platform, continuing its mission of “creating products that protect and save lives.” To discover the right Lightspeed headset for your mission, visit www.LightspeedAviation.com.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com.

