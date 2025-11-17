DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Towne Mortgage Company Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Towne Mortgage Company (“Towne Mortgage”). Towne Mortgage learned of a data breach on or about June 7, 2025.

About Towne Mortgage Company

Towne Mortgage Company provides residential home loans nationwide through brands like AmeriCU Mortgage for both consumers and partner financial institutions.

What happened?

On or around June 7, 2025, Towne Mortgage identified suspicious activity on its network. The company initiated a forensic review of its network systems and, on October 14, 2025, confirmed that an unauthorized intruder had accessed and potentially copied personal information belonging to Towne Mortgage clients. The compromised personal information may include full names and other sensitive identifiers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Towne Mortgage, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Towne Mortgage data breach.

