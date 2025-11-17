DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Activehours, Inc. d/b/a EarnIn Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Activehours, Inc. d/b/a EarnIn (“Earnin”). Earnin learned of a data breach on or about November 12, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

About Activehours, Inc. d/b/a EarnIn

Earnin is a financial technology service that lets people withdraw part of their earned income early via a smartphone app, ahead of their scheduled paycheck.

What happened?

On or around November 12, 2025, Earnin reported to the Attorney General of Texas that a data breach had occurred in which an unauthorized third party accessed its network and obtained sensitive personal information. Earnin has begun notifying affected individuals. The exposed data includes full names, Social Security numbers, addresses, and dates of birth.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Earnin, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Earnin data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

