This Holiday Season, No Wrapping Required: Give the Gift of Connection

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) The most thoughtful gift this holiday season might not be something you can unwrap, but rather something you can experience. A travel getaway offers the promise of sunrise hikes, city lights and ocean breezes that create meaningful moments and memories lasting well beyond the holidays.





Meaningful experiences are easier to give and receive than ever before. With exclusive holiday offers, you can help your loved ones create unforgettable memories in the destinations that inspire them most, showing them just how much you truly care.

An Escape for Everyone

From romantic weekends and family getaways to solo retreats and wellness escapes, there’s a world of connections and experiences waiting to be discovered.

Whether your next bucket list getaway or a return stay in a beloved destination, World of Hyatt’s 2025 Cyber Offer invites members to start planning one-of-a-kind holiday season getaways or start booking now for 2026 trips. Members receive early access to savings, up to 30% off qualifying stays on trips booked by December 11, 2025 for travel between November 20, 2025-April 30, 2026.





With more than 750 hotels and resorts featured in the sale, there’s an adventure for every type of traveler at destinations like:

United States

Hyatt Regency Times Square : Discover legendary theater and culture, renowned restaurants and iconic attractions all within minutes of this historic Broadway neighborhood.

: Discover legendary theater and culture, renowned restaurants and iconic attractions all within minutes of this historic Broadway neighborhood. Caption By Hyatt Downtown Nashville : Enjoy one of Nashville’s most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods with a location just steps from live music, local art, buzzing nightlife and top-rated restaurants.

: Enjoy one of Nashville’s most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods with a location just steps from live music, local art, buzzing nightlife and top-rated restaurants. Hyatt Studios Mobile/Tillmans Corner : This extended stay hotel concept offers everything you need to live, work and rest well with thoughtful comforts, sleek studio apartment-style rooms and a 24-hour fitness studio.

Caribbean

Grand Hyatt B a ha Mar : Delight in every moment of your stay and make memories that last a lifetime at this stunning resort in Nassau, Bahamas, from authentic service to pristine waters and sugar sand beaches.

: Delight in every moment of your stay and make memories that last a lifetime at this stunning resort in Nassau, Bahamas, from authentic service to pristine waters and sugar sand beaches. Secrets Ti d es Punta Cana : Experience a serene seaside retreat along a palm-studded beach, offering over 650 suites designed for relaxation and comfort.

Latin America

Alila M a yakoba : Set amid tranquil lagoons and tropical forests, this Riviera Maya sanctuary combines modern elegance with a deep connection to its surroundings, inviting guests to unwind, explore and reconnect with nature.

: Set amid tranquil lagoons and tropical forests, this Riviera Maya sanctuary combines modern elegance with a deep connection to its surroundings, inviting guests to unwind, explore and reconnect with nature. Hyatt Place C a ncún Airport : Perfectly suited for leisure and corporate travelers, discover a launchpad for travel and adventures adjacent to Cancún International Airport and local business parks.

: Perfectly suited for leisure and corporate travelers, discover a launchpad for travel and adventures adjacent to Cancún International Airport and local business parks. Andaz Peninsula Papagayo Re s ort, Costa Rica : Relax, reconnect, stimulate your senses and connect with local culture at this immersive resort that offers multi-bedroom villas with plunge pools, three beaches, adventure programming, world-class golf and more.

Canada

• Park Hyatt T oronto: Blending contemporary sophistication with timeless Canadian character, this urban retreat offers refined design, elevated dining and panoramic city views that capture the spirit of modern Toronto.

Meaningful Moments

Wherever the journey leads, Hyatt’s signature care, connection and hospitality can transform the getaway into something greater. Give the gift of travel today and start creating memories at any of the participating properties located across the U.S., Canada, Caribbean and Latin America.

For a full list of participating properties and offer details, including terms and conditions, visit hyatt. c om/cy b er .

