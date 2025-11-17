Michaels® Conducts Media Tour Discussing the Debut of The Knit & Sew Shop in All Stores Nationwide with YourUpdate TV

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



There’s a powerful new movement sweeping the nation, one made of yarn, thread, and a whole lot of heart.

According to the 2025 Creativity Trend Report from Michaels, more people than ever are turning to “emotional support crafts”, which are activities like knitting, crocheting, and embroidery that help people slow down, destress, and rediscover the joy of creating. This growing movement represents more than a hobby; it’s creativity as self-care, and it’s reshaping how people spend time, connect with others, and even give gifts during the holidays.

Michaels recently unveiled The Knit & Sew Shop chainwide, a brand-new “store within a store” concept co-branded with JOANN® and Michaels, that brings the best of both beloved brands together. The shop offers an expanded assortment of yarn, threads, sewing notions, and fabric in most stores — including JOANN brand, Big Twist ®, and other customer favorites.

The Knit & Sew Shop offers highly sought-after tools and brands such as Singer, Brother, and Gütermann, as well as dedicated fabric cutting tables in more than 650 stores. Michaels truly provides creators with everything they need to inspire and bring their next project to life – all under one roof.

Michaels’ 2025 Creativity Trend Report also highlights how crafting has evolved into a social experience. From “DIY and Dine” nights to craft clubs and community workshops, people are using creative projects to connect and create meaningful moments together.

This surge in interest has given rise to the viral #Grandmacore trend, a cultural shift toward slower living, nostalgia, and handmade expression. Younger generations are embracing “grandma hobbies” as a way to unplug, unwind, and tap into a sense of calm and purpose.

During her nationwide media tour in partnership with Michaels, Meaghan B Murphy shared how anyone, even beginners, can make beautiful, heartfelt gifts by hand. From curated craft kits for crochet, embroidery, and felting to simple DIY ideas like monogrammed bandanas or embroidered keepsakes, Michaels is empowering everyone to give gifts with love, not labels.

Visit your local Michaels or explore Michaels.com for inspiration and supplies. Visit Michaels.com/projects for step-by-step project guides, ideas, and how-to’s.

