AlphaTON Capital Names P2P.org as Institutional Staking Partner to Accelerate TON Treasury Yield Strategy

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital ( Nasdaq: ATON ), a specialized digital asset treasury company accelerating the growth of The Open Network (TON) Telegram ecosystem, today announced the selection of P2P.org as an institutional staking partner to support the Company's TON treasury yield generation operations.





The partnership represents a significant milestone in AlphaTON Capital's three-pillar treasury strategy, enabling the Company to generate sustainable yields on its TON holdings through P2P.org's enterprise-grade validator infrastructure. The initial deployment of 4 million locked TON tokens will be facilitated through BitGo's institutional custody platform, ensuring assets remain secure while participating in network validation.

P2P.org, one of the world's leading non-custodial staking providers, operates validator infrastructure across more than 40 blockchain networks with over $10 billion in staked assets under management. The company maintains a track record with zero slashing incidents across seven years of operations and 99.9% uptime, serving over 90,000 delegators globally.

"Selecting P2P.org as our staking partner reflects our commitment to working with best-in-class infrastructure providers who share our standards for institutional excellence, AlphaTON Capital has partnered with leaders like BitGo, Kraken, Animoca Brands, DWF Labs, SkyBridge Capital, and DNA Fund, — and now we announce our staking partner, one of the top institutional stakers in the world, P2P.org .” said Yury Mitin, Partner and Chief Business Development Officer of AlphaTON Capital.

Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital commented, “Their proven track record at scale, combined with seamless integration through BitGo, enables us to generate sustainable yields for our shareholders while contributing to the security and decentralization of the TON network. This partnership exemplifies how traditional capital markets can effectively engage with blockchain infrastructure through proper risk management and operational excellence.”

"Institutional demand for TON staking is accelerating, and AlphaTON's approach - combining BitGo custody with our validator infrastructure - delivers exactly what treasuries need: yield generation without operational complexity or custody risk," said Alex Esin, CEO of P2P.org. “The AlphaTON team is building something remarkable — a true bridge between institutional capital and the TON ecosystem. We’re excited to be their staking partner and to help unlock new yield opportunities for TON holders.”

The integration leverages P2P.org's expertise in serving institutional clients, including existing partnerships with other Nasdaq-listed companies in the digital asset space. The non-custodial architecture ensures that AlphaTON Capital maintains complete control over its assets, while P2P.org handles the technical complexities of validator operations, node management, and network participation.

This partnership was made possible in part by P2P.org's recent infrastructure work with Ton Whales, a leading development team in the TON ecosystem. That collaboration eliminated traditional staking barriers by dropping minimum requirements from 300,000 TON to just 10 TON while removing capacity constraints entirely. The resulting infrastructure - audited by both Quantstamp and Trail of Bits - provides the institutional-grade foundation that enables partnerships like AlphaTON while also serving retail users who were previously locked out of TON staking.

The staking operations will commence immediately following the completion of BitGo's integration, with P2P.org providing comprehensive monitoring, reporting, and automated reward distribution services. This marks the beginning of AlphaTON Capital's planned expansion of staking operations across its TON holdings as part of its commitment to maximize shareholder value through active treasury management.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset company focused on developing the Telegram ecosystem and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.



AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/ .



About P2P.org

P2P.org is one of the world's leading non-custodial staking providers, operating validator infrastructure across 40+ networks with over $10 billion in staked assets. Founded in 2018, the company specializes in providing institutional clients with secure, scalable, and compliant staking infrastructure. P2P.org maintains a perfect track record with zero slashing incidents and 99.9% uptime, serving 90,000+ delegators globally. The company offers enterprise-grade staking solutions with advanced features, including automated reward distribution, comprehensive reporting, and seamless integration with institutional custody providers. For more information, visit www.p2p.org .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



