Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – fourth tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 29 October 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 30 October 2025 to no later than 2 February 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 29 October 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/658157

From 10 November to 13 November 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,182,052 own shares at an average price of NOK 245.2514 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 10 November OSE 305,000 245.7936 74,967,048.00 CEUX TQEX 11 November OSE 284,052 246.6417 70,059,068.17 CEUX TQEX 12 November OSE 293,200 247.2542 72,494,931.44 CEUX TQEX 13 November OSE 299,800 241.4240 72,378,915.20 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,182,052 245.2514 289,899,962.81 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 2,099,507 243.7758 511,809,012.29 CEUX TQEX Total 2,099,507 243.7758 511,809,012.29 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 3,281,559 244.3073 801,708,975.09 CEUX TQEX Total 3,281,559 244.3073 801,708,975.09





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 46,924,171 own shares, corresponding to 1.84% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 36,603,869 own shares, corresponding to 1.43% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

