New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports $18.8M Raised and Strong Q4 Progress as V1 Launch Approaches

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing number of investors are watching one particular new crypto project as Q4 unfolds. Activity around its ecosystem has been rising, and early backers say the project is entering one of its most important stages so far. With development milestones set for the coming months, many market followers believe the next crypto phase could decide which new tokens emerge as top crypto performers heading into 2026.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Attention as Funding Grows

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto project building a decentralized lending system designed for safer, clearer and more efficient on-chain borrowing. The team aims to create a structure where users can supply assets, borrow assets, and track risk through transparent metrics built into the protocol.

Interest around the project has been rising since the start of the year. Mutuum Finance has already raised $18.8M and expanded its community to 18,000 holders, which is a strong figure for a DeFi crypto project still in development. The steady increase in funding has been one of the main reasons analysts are now watching Mutuum more closely.

Token Price, Phase Status, and Early Performance

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035, placing it within the range of the best new crypto assets under $1 for early-stage buyers looking for higher upside potential. The presale is now in Phase 6, with over 88% allocated.

Mutuum Finance began its presale in early 2025 at just $0.01. Since then, the token has climbed 250%, putting the project ahead of most new cryptocurrency launches this year. Many investors also highlight the project’s 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM, keeping presale activity consistent throughout each stage. This early growth is one reason many believe Mutuum could become a top crypto to watch heading into next quarter.

Token Supply, Allocation, and Payment Methods

The presale’s progress is supported by clear supply mechanics. Out of a 4B total token supply, 45.5% (around 1.82B tokens) is allocated to the presale. This structure is one of the factors investors often look at when comparing new crypto launches, since transparent supply distribution can help avoid unexpected token shocks later.

To date, Mutuum Finance has sold 800M MUTM, a figure that continues to rise as more users enter Phase 6. Investors also note that the project recently enabled card payments for MUTM purchases, making the buying process easier for new participants.

V1 Development Timeline and Growing Anticipation

The major catalyst for Mutuum Finance right now is the upcoming release of its V1 protocol, confirmed through the team’s official X announcement . The project stated that V1 will go live on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, marking a shift from planning to real platform delivery.

This upcoming version introduces the first working parts of Mutuum Finance’s lending system. It brings a liquidity pool that handles both borrowing and supplying, giving users a clear way to move funds in and out of the protocol. Depositors will receive mtTokens when they supply assets, letting them track their position and the yield they earn over time.

The update also includes a debt-token system that records active borrow positions, making it easier for the protocol to follow each loan. Liquidations will be handled by the liquidator bot, which steps in when a borrower’s position becomes unsafe. For the first stage, ETH and USDT will be the supported assets for supplying, borrowing, and collateral.

Although these features are still in development, market watchers often say that the transition from concept to testing is when new crypto projects begin gaining more serious traction. The start of V1 testing can also help Mutuum enter discussions around future exchange listings once the token moves toward its $0.06 launch price.

The team’s Phase 2 roadmap, which includes deeper protocol development, improved analytics, and more technical milestones, plays a major role in building confidence. Investors often track how quickly a new crypto project reaches this stage, and Mutuum appears to be progressing on schedule.

Why Investors See Momentum Building

Mutuum Finance has positioned itself as one of the strongest new crypto candidates in its category for several reasons:

Clear and transparent growth

Raising $18.8M and reaching 18,000 holders places MUTM ahead of most early-stage DeFi crypto launches. This traction signals that demand is not slowing down as the project approaches Q4 development milestones.

Strong early pricing structure

A current price of $0.035, combined with a projected $0.06 launch price, keeps MUTM within the best cryptocurrency to invest today for lower-cost, high-upside exposure. The token’s early 250% growth demonstrates that demand has been consistent across multiple phases.

Well-defined supply mechanics

Selling 800M tokens out of a presale allocation of 1.82B while moving toward the end of Phase 6 supports investor confidence. Clear supply transparency is often a major factor when evaluating new crypto options.

Strong development signals

The upcoming V1 release on the Sepolia testnet makes Mutuum stand out from new cryptocurrency projects that are still in a planning-only stage. When a project enters technical testing, analysts often view it as an indication of real long-term building. These factors combined have made MUTM one of the top crypto topics in recent discussions among early-stage investors.

As more of the supply sells out, the project continues to place itself among the leading new crypto contenders for 2025–2026, with many calling MUTM one of the top crypto assets to watch as development moves forward.