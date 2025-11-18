|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-11-18
|Start date
|2025-11-19
|Maturity date
|2025-11-26
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|562.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|430.7
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|430.7
|Number of bids
|14
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
