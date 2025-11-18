RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-11-18
Start date2025-11-19
Maturity date2025-11-26
Interest rate1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn562.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn430.7
Accepted volume, SEK bn430.7
Number of bids14
Percentage allotted, %100.00



