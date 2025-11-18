Flexographic Printing Market Size to Surpass USD 12.85 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexographic Printing Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Flexographic Printing Market size was valued at USD 9.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 12.85 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2025-2032.”

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions Drive Market Growth Globally

The growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials and inks, as well as growing consumer awareness of environmental issues, are driving the flexographic printing industry's strong growth. Flexographic printing has been a popular option as companies move toward more environmentally friendly operations because of its capacity to print on a variety of substrates, such as recycled paper, biodegradable polymers, and plant-based materials.

The European Union's Directive on Single-Use Plastics, which attempts to reduce the environmental impact of these items through legal measures, emphasizes how urgent it is to switch from conventional packaging to more sustainable alternatives. By using environmentally friendly, water-based inks that support EU sustainability targets, this framework encourages the use of flexographic printing in sustainable packaging solutions. By targeting ten particular single-use plastic products, the mandate encourages manufacturers to look into creative substitutes, which in turn promotes expansion in the flexographic printing industry.

Flexographic Printing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 9.17 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.3% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Water-based Inks, Solvent-based Inks, Energy-curable Inks)

• By Offering (Flexographic Printing Machine, Flexographic Printing Ink)

• By Method (Inline Type press, Central Impression press, Stack Type press)

• By Web Type (Narrow web, medium web, Wide web)

• By Application (Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Labels & Tags, Cartons, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Web Type

The wide web segment captured the largest revenue share, accounting for 54% in 2024, primarily due to its extensive application in packaging materials, labels, and flexible films. This growth is also driven by the increasing demand for high-quality printing and faster production speeds in various industries, including food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

By Application

With 44% of the revenue share in 2024, flexible packaging became the most popular use. This dominance is explained by the growing need for packaging solutions that are sustainable, lightweight, and convenient across a range of industries, especially in the food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Regional Insights:

With 36% of the market share revenue in 2024, the Asia Pacific region led the flexographic printing industry. Rapid industrialization, a flourishing packaging industry, and rising demand for flexible packaging solutions across a range of industries, including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage, are the main drivers of this dominance.

Due to a strong packaging sector, rising consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging options, and technology breakthroughs, North America became the second-fastest-growing area in the flexographic printing market in 2024. Significant research and development expenditures are being made in the area, which is producing advances that improve the quality and efficiency of printing.

Recent News:

In June 2024 , Mark Andy Inc. announced a strategic partnership with RotoMetals, a company known for producing high-precision rotary tooling solutions specifically for the flexographic printing industry. This collaboration aims to combine RotoMetals' tooling expertise with Mark Andy’s advanced printing technology to create innovative solutions that improve the quality, efficiency, and productivity of flexographic printing.

, Mark Andy Inc. announced a strategic partnership with RotoMetals, a company known for producing high-precision rotary tooling solutions specifically for the flexographic printing industry. This collaboration aims to combine RotoMetals' tooling expertise with Mark Andy’s advanced printing technology to create innovative solutions that improve the quality, efficiency, and productivity of flexographic printing. In May 2024, Amcor plc inaugurated its European Innovation Center (AICE) in Ghent, Belgium. This center is part of Amcor’s global expansion of packaging innovation hubs, which already include locations in Latin America, the U.S., and Asia-Pacific. The AICE is dedicated to developing advanced material technologies and designs, aimed at making packaging more sustainable, efficient, and visually appealing.

Exclusive Sections of the Flexographic Printing Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCTIVITY & PRESS PERFORMANCE METRICS: helps you evaluate operational efficiency through print speed benchmarks, job changeover time, print run length distribution, and substrate utilization rates across different press types.

helps you evaluate operational efficiency through print speed benchmarks, job changeover time, print run length distribution, and substrate utilization rates across different press types. COST STRUCTURE & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY INDEX: helps you understand economic competitiveness by comparing cost per print, regional plate making cost variations, ink cost contribution, and waste reduction achievements specific to flexographic printing.

helps you understand economic competitiveness by comparing cost per print, regional plate making cost variations, ink cost contribution, and waste reduction achievements specific to flexographic printing. APPLICATION & MARKET ADOPTION TRENDS: helps you identify growth opportunities by analyzing flexographic penetration across packaging, labeling, and newspaper segments along with adoption rates in food, pharma, FMCG, and industrial applications.

helps you identify growth opportunities by analyzing flexographic penetration across packaging, labeling, and newspaper segments along with adoption rates in food, pharma, FMCG, and industrial applications. SUSTAINABILITY & ECO EFFICIENCY METRICS: helps you assess environmental performance through VOC reduction levels, compatibility with recycled substrates, carbon footprint per printed square meter, and the adoption rate of energy efficient flexographic machines.

helps you assess environmental performance through VOC reduction levels, compatibility with recycled substrates, carbon footprint per printed square meter, and the adoption rate of energy efficient flexographic machines. INK & MATERIAL UTILIZATION INSIGHTS: helps you track the rise of eco-friendly, water-based inks and understand material efficiency trends impacting overall production quality and sustainability performance.

