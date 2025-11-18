Aeluma Joins the Midwest Microelectronics Consortium (MMEC) to Accelerate Pathway to Defense and Commercial Markets

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing, today announced that it has joined the Midwest Microelectronics Consortium (MMEC), a leading hub of microelectronics innovation and technology transition for the Department of Defense (DoD) Microelectronics Commons Program.

“Aeluma was a founding affiliate member of the California DREAMS Hub, and now expands its industry presence with the MMEC Hub membership,” said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. “Our scalable semiconductor photonics manufacturing platform addresses the needs in multiple key DoD areas including AI Hardware, Electronic Warfare, Quantum, and Infrared Sensors. Building on our momentum with U.S. Government agency partners, we look forward to working with other MMEC members to accelerate deployment of disruptive technology at the forefront of American innovation.”

The MMEC is one of the Hubs that form the Microelectronics Commons, which is a national network of prototyping and innovation hubs aimed at transitioning critical technologies from laboratories to domestic microelectronics manufacturers. These themes are synergistic with Aeluma’s core principles, to address key technology challenges and enhance the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-

performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira Conlon and Tony Rossi

(310) 622-8221

ir@aeluma.com