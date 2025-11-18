Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify XRP 3% Monthly Premium Income ETF (XRPM)

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the launch of the first XRP-based option income ETF, Amplify XRP 3% Monthly Premium Income ETF (XRPM). XRPM is the latest crypto-linked product addition to Amplify’s growing YieldSmart™ ETFs suite —a family of advanced covered call options-based ETFs focused on balancing income and capital appreciation.

XRPM targets 36% annual option premium income, based on market conditions at the prospectus effective date, plus partial weekly XRP price appreciation on the covered portion of the portfolio and preserves unlimited upside on the remainder of the portfolio. XRPM provides this advantageous upside by writing weekly out-of-the-money call options on a portion of the portfolio’s XRP price exposure. XRPM’s YieldSmart™ options strategy is designed to offer capital appreciation potential and 3% monthly income.

By using short-dated weekly options, this strategy provides four times more opportunities to reset strike prices and collect income compared to monthly options, enabling potential for compounded income and greater total return. XRPM seeks XRP growth exposure and consistent income through an active risk-managed strategy.

“Amplify is excited to expand our crypto-linked YieldSmart™ lineup and join the XRP ecosystem with a first-of-its-kind product,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “With XRPM, investors gain access to an innovative approach that combines high option premium income with meaningful weekly upside tied to one of the world’s most established digital assets. Our YieldSmart™ approach delivers consistent income potential and exposure to XRP’s growth as a leading high-speed asset for global payments.”

XRP—the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap—serves as the primary digital currency of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized, open-source blockchain purpose-built for speed, scalability, and cost efficiency in global payments. Acting as the ultimate bridge currency, XRP enables instant, low-cost cross-border money transfers, settling transactions in seconds at a fraction of a cent. The network’s efficiency enables low transaction costs and near-instant settlement compared to traditional systems.

Beyond payments, XRP also supports tokenized assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases through its open-source architecture. Its ongoing adoption by financial institutions and technology partners continues to support its role as a bridge asset in digital payments.

Feature XRPM – Amplify XRP 3% Monthly Premium Income ETF Target Annual Option Premium 36%

Strategy Deliver XRP growth exposure and a high level of monthly income via weekly covered calls Covered Call Portion of Portfolio

Typically, 30-60% of the portfolio Strategy: Weekly covered calls written 5–10% out-of-the-money

Upside Participation: partial weekly capital appreciation potential

Income Generation: Targets 3% monthly income, 36% annually Long Only Portion of Portfolio

Typically 40-70% of the portfolio



Upside Participation: Unlimited upside potential, tied to the price of XRP Distribution Frequency Monthly Option Cycle Weekly options provide 4x more frequent premium collection than monthly options, enabling compounded income Income & Growth Profile Balances attractive target income with capital appreciation Expense Ratio 0.75%

Seeking Steady XRP price growth potential with high income in a risk-managed framework



The Fund does not invest directly in XRP. Annualized option premium reflects market conditions at the prospectus effective date and may vary significantly; distributions are not guaranteed.

The fund is actively managed. Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Kelly Strategic Management, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $16 billion in assets under management (as of 10/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified. The Fund is actively managed and its performance reflects the investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund.

The Fund is exposed to significant risks through investments in XRP via XRP exchange traded products, Futures, and Options. XRP is a highly speculative asset with a volatile market subject to rapid shifts, regulatory uncertainty, and adoption challenges. Issues such as slow transaction speeds, variable fees, and price swings amplify these risks.

Digital asset regulation remains unsettled, and trading of XRP ETP shares on U.S. exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or exchange discretion. Option prices are volatile and influenced by the underlying asset, interest and currency rates, and expected volatility –all shaped by political and economic policies. FLEX Options may be less liquid than standardized options, making timely exits difficult.

Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Fund to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which lowers the investor’s cost basis and could result in higher future taxes upon sale –even if shares are sold at a loss.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Kelly Strategic Management, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.