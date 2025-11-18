HGTV’s Ben & Erin Napier Share How Neighborsgiving Is Bringing Communities Closer on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More people are rediscovering the joy of connecting close to home by baking for neighbors, sharing meals, and building real friendships. Among them are HGTV’s Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier, who know firsthand the power of food to bring people together. Recently, the couple conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with Bob’s Red Mill and D S Simon Media to talk about Neighborsgiving, a new twist on Friendsgiving that celebrates the simple act of sharing food with the people next door.

From their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, Erin and Ben have seen how small gestures, such as dropping off cookies or inviting a neighbor to share a meal, can make a big difference.

“We are firm believers that open doors lead to open hearts,” said Erin Napier. “When I bake, it’s not unusual for me to make extra and run it over to a neighbor or a tired mama friend. It’s also a great reason to pop in and say hello. It only takes a few minutes, but those little touchpoints are what help knit a community together.”

During the satellite media tour, Erin also shared one of her favorite family traditions — her grandmother Ouida’s Buttermilk Biscuits. These biscuits bring a taste of real Southern warmth to the table: soft, versatile, and made for sharing straight from the oven. Erin’s recipe reminds us that the best moments are the simple ones, shared over something homemade. As she put it, each batch “rises with a little Moregetherness baked right in.” View the recipe at bobsredmill.com/recipes/how-to-make/ouidas-buttermilk-biscuits .

The Neighborsgiving campaign is part of Bob’s Red Mill’s Moregetherness™ Movement, a multi-year initiative focused on helping people strengthen interactionx.

Bob’s Red Mill, a leader in the homemade food movement for more than 40 years, also announced results from a national survey showing that sharing food with neighbors is strongly linked to feeling less lonely.

The survey, conducted among 3,000 U.S. adults, found:

54% of Americans have baked or made food to share with a neighbor.

55% have had a neighbor do the same for them.

Those who regularly share food are most likely to say they “never feel lonely.”

The most popular neighborly gifts are cookies, brownies, cakes, muffins, and breads.

To inspire others to join the movement, Ben and Erin are encouraging Americans to celebrate Neighborsgiving this season by baking a little extra to share, hosting small neighborhood get-togethers, or simply knocking on a door to say hello.

Get started with ideas for everyday acts of connection at moregetherness.com .

About Ben & Erin Napier - Co-hosts of HGTV's Home Town

Ben Napier is a woodworker and entrepreneur with a degree in history, founder of Scotsman Co. and co-owner of Laurel Mercantile Co. He is a past president of Laurel's Main Street America chapter dedicated to promoting the rebirth of their historic downtown district.

Erin Napier is a designer and entrepreneur with a fine arts degree who started her career in corporate graphic design before founding her own international stationery company, Lucky Luxe, and is a founding co-owner of Laurel Mercantile Co.

Six days after meeting in college, Erin and Ben decided they would marry and have been inseparable ever since, working side by side in every venture. Their passion for small-town revitalization and American craftsmanship is evident in their store, Laurel Mercantile Co., where they design and manufacture heirloom wares and durable goods made exclusively in the United States. They live in Laurel, Mississippi, with their daughters, Helen and Mae, where they restore homes on HGTV’s Home Town.

About Bob's Red Mill:

Bob's Red Mill started with good ingredients in 1978, and they've brought people together with delicious homemade food ever since. Inspired by the passion and artisanal expertise of founder Bob Moore, the company is now 100% employee owned, with more than 700 employee owners dedicated to making the best whole grain oats, baking flours and on-the-go snacks. Bob's Red Mill is located in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside of Portland. Visit BobsRedMill.com for more information.

