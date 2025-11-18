Celiac Disease Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 1667.73 Million by 2032, Driven by Advancing Therapies and Rising Gluten-Free Adoption - SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celiac Disease Treatment Market Size and Growth Outlook

According to SNS Insider, the global Celiac Disease Treatment Market was valued at USD 682.40 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1667.73 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.88 percent from 2025 to 2032. The U.S. celiac disease treatment market, valued at USD 231.15 million in 2024, is forecast to reach USD 547.95 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 11.45 percent over the same period.

The market is supported by improved diagnostic capabilities, increasing prevalence of celiac disease, rising demand for gluten-free foods, advancements in enzyme-based therapies, and growing accessibility of prescription and over-the-counter supportive treatments.





Market Overview

Celiac disease continues to gain clinical and public health attention as an autoimmune condition requiring strict gluten elimination and long-term therapeutic management. Symptoms range from digestive discomfort to nutrient deficiencies, and early detection is essential to prevent chronic complications.

In the United States, the high incidence of celiac disease contributes significantly to market demand. According to NIH, an estimated 2 million people in the country are affected, with approximately 1 percent of the global population living with the condition. Strong healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostics, and the presence of key pharmaceutical developers position the U.S. as a major contributor to market growth.

Globally, increasing awareness of gluten intolerance, ongoing clinical research, expansion of gluten-free product offerings, and regulatory support for emerging therapies are shaping the treatment landscape.

Key Celiac Disease Treatment Companies Profiled in the Report

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Immunic Therapeutics

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

BioLineRx Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

ZEDIRA GmbH

Novartis

Cour Pharmaceuticals

ImmunogenX

Anokion SA

Topas Therapeutics

Other Players

Celiac Disease Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 682.40 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1667.73 million CAGR CAGR of 11.88% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segment Analysis:

By Treatment

In 2024, the vitamins & minerals segment held the largest share of the celiac disease treatment market with 40.16% market share due to the high demand to address nutritional deficiencies related to the condition. The gluten-degrading enzymes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period as a result of greater innovation in enzyme-based treatments for minimizing the severity of symptoms caused by gluten.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, the retail pharmacies segment held the largest celiac disease treatment market Share of about 58.50%, owing to its widespread availability, customer credibility, and position as a first-line channel for over-the-counter supplements. The online pharmacies segment will be growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period as more and more consumers turn to digital healthcare, particularly in the post-pandemic scenario.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America dominated the celiac disease treatment market with a 39.24% market share due to the region's sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of the disease, and well-established treatment facilities.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global celiac disease treatment market with 12.75% CAGR, propelled by growing awareness of celiac disease, enhancing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for gluten-free products. With increasing healthcare expenditures, growing access to diagnosis, and a rise in lifestyle disorders, the region is witnessing an uptrend in demand for celiac disease therapies.

Celiac Disease Treatment Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Vitamins & Minerals

Gluten Degrading Enzymes

Symptomatic Treatment (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Antihistamines, Others)

Other Treatments

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

Recent Developments:

February 2024 – Novartis announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Xolair (omalizumab) to decrease allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, due to accidental ingestion of one or more foods. The approval is for both adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with IgE-mediated food allergies.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Xolair (omalizumab) to decrease allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, due to accidental ingestion of one or more foods. The approval is for both adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with IgE-mediated food allergies. November 2024 – Immunic, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing oral drugs for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, reported that data from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of IMU-856 were published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. IMU-856 is an orally active, systemically absorbed small molecule aimed at SIRT6.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE INSIGHTS: helps you track rising global celiac disease cases in 2024, enabling a clear understanding of high-burden regions and population groups driving diagnostic and treatment demand.

helps you track rising global celiac disease cases in 2024, enabling a clear understanding of high-burden regions and population groups driving diagnostic and treatment demand. DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT INITIATION TRENDS: helps you analyze how early detection and therapy initiation vary across regions in 2024, highlighting gaps in diagnostic access and regions with emerging clinical adoption.

helps you analyze how early detection and therapy initiation vary across regions in 2024, highlighting gaps in diagnostic access and regions with emerging clinical adoption. GLUTEN-FREE PRODUCT AND SUPPLEMENT ADOPTION: helps you evaluate long-term trends (2020–2032) in gluten-free foods, nutritional supplements, and lifestyle shifts that influence treatment adherence and patient outcomes.

helps you evaluate long-term trends (2020–2032) in gluten-free foods, nutritional supplements, and lifestyle shifts that influence treatment adherence and patient outcomes. HEALTHCARE SPENDING PATTERNS: helps you understand regional variations in government, private, commercial, and out-of-pocket spending for celiac disease management in 2024, revealing affordability constraints and funding priorities.

helps you understand regional variations in government, private, commercial, and out-of-pocket spending for celiac disease management in 2024, revealing affordability constraints and funding priorities. ACCESS AND TREATMENT AVAILABILITY METRICS: helps you identify disparities in access to gluten-free therapeutics, diagnostic resources, and nutritional support programs across key global regions.

