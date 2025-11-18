BitMart Launches BMRUSD, Marking the Emergence of Yield-Anchored Stablecoins

Mahe, Seychelles, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of BMRUSD, a yield-bearing U.S. dollar stablecoin supported by DigiFT, a MAS-regulated digital asset platform for institutional-grade tokenized real-world assets (RWA). The release reflects a structural shift underway in the stablecoin landscape, as the category moves from value-pegged stability toward sustainable yield generation backed by real economic assets.

Stablecoins Enter Their Third Phase

Stablecoins have evolved through distinct stages.

The first generation introduced price stability through fiat-pegging.

The second generation expanded utility into payments, trading, and liquidity.

The third phase, now emerging, focuses on delivering consistent, verifiable yield without compromising liquidity or risk transparency.

BMRUSD is built for this next stage.

It maintains a 1:1 peg with USDT while automatically accruing daily yield sourced from tokenized U.S. Treasuries and regulated money market funds. BitMart additionally provides a supplemental yield incentive, resulting in estimated indicative annualized returns of 6 to 8 percent, depending on market dynamics and BitMart’s promotional yield support. Be advised that yield distribution is managed by BitMart in accordance with internal promotional policies.

What Sets BMRUSD Apart

Unlike other yield-bearing stablecoins such as USDY, USDM, or STBT, BMRUSD integrates directly with BitMart’s exchange ecosystem, enabling instant subscription and redemption, zero lock-up, and seamless use across trading, collateral, and yield strategies. Supported by DigiFT, an MAS-licensed RWA tokenization partner, BMRUSD combines regulated real-world asset backing with exchange-level liquidity and on-chain transparency — offering users a compliant and composable yield solution that fits naturally into everyday trading and portfolio management.

A Stablecoin That Functions as an Active Asset

Users can subscribe to and redeem BMRUSD on BitMart at any time with instant settlement and no lock-up period.

Beyond holding, BMRUSD can be used for:

Use Case Description Passive Yield Simply hold to receive daily auto-compounding yield. Collateralized Borrowing Use as a low-volatility collateral asset in lending. Trading & Allocation Hold as a stable base layer for crypto portfolio rotation. Margin Efficiency (Coming Soon) Use as derivatives margin to increase capital efficiency.

This makes BMRUSD suitable not only as a store of value, but also as a yield-bearing collateral asset for both stable positioning and active allocation.

Backed by Regulated, On-Chain Real-World Assets

The underlying basket is a diversified set of RWAs sourced through DigiFT and brought on-chain in collaboration with global financial institutions, including:

UBS (uMINT)

CMBMINT (asset-backed by China Merchants Bank International)

Fundbridge (ULTRA), sub-managed by Wellington Management

All underlying RWA tokens are issued on public blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Plume, with fully auditable yield accruals and redemption flows. DigiFT operates under licensing from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), ensuring regulatory integrity and transparency across all tokenized assets and fund structures on the platform. BMRUSD holders do not directly hold interests in the underlying RWAs.

"Stablecoins are transitioning from being passive capital containers to becoming productive assets," said the Head of Financial Business of BitMart. "BMRUSD is built for a market that values transparency, sustainability, and composable utility. Our collaboration with DigiFT ensures both regulatory integrity and open verification on public blockchain infrastructure."

Why BMRUSD Matters Now

In periods of elevated market uncertainty, users often rotate into stablecoins to wait out volatility. However, conventional stablecoins remain idle, generating no return.

Offered by BitMart, BMRUSD addresses that gap by allowing users to stay stable and continue compounding.

This enables:

More efficient treasury management

Stable liquidity provisioning

Long-term portfolio structuring with a reliable base layer asset

How to Get Started

Subscribe to BMRUSD using USDT at a 1:1 exchange rate Earn automatically as yield compounds daily to your balance Use BMRUSD for allocation, collateral, or yield strategies Redeem anytime for USDT with instant settlement (daily individual redemption limit: 50,000 BMRUSD)

More information is available at https://www.bitmart.com/bmusd.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 12 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About DigiFT

DigiFT is a next-generation platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The platform offers end-to-end digital asset services—including tokenization, issuance, distribution, trading, and instant liquidity provision—purpose-built for institutional RWAs. Trusted by global financial institutions, DigiFT is the on-chain tokenization and distribution partner for leading asset managers such as Invesco, UBS Asset Management, DBS Bank, CMB International, and Wellington Management. Learn more at http://www.digift.io.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services and participation in BMRUSD are entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. BitMart does not guarantee any specific rate of return on BMRUSD. All yields are subject to change without prior notice.