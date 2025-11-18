



Press Release

Eviden and HMD Secure Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Advanced Mission-Critical Features into HMD’s New compact Rugged Terra M Phone

The new solution will be unveiled for the first time at Milipol Paris on Eviden’s booth, Hall 5 – T182

Paris, France – November 18, 2025 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI, and HMD Secure (Human Mobile Devices), today announce a strategic collaboration to embed Eviden’s Lifelink MCx Connect on HMD’s newly unveiled HMD Terra M phone, a cost-effective rugged device designed for enterprise customers, homeland security forces and field technicians exposed to harsh environments.

Lifelink MCx Connect is Eviden’s 3GPP-compliant1 mission-critical solution that meets globally recognized telecom standards, ensuring the transition from traditional narrow-band push-to-talk to secure, interoperable, and future-ready communications across LTE and 4G / 5G network — whether on a private, public or hybrid network.

The HMD Terra M, a cost-effective rugged smart feature phone, with a Smart OS for enhanced control and security, comes preloaded with essential applications, including Lifelink MCx Connect. Customers who wish to activate MCx services will engage directly with Eviden, ensuring a seamless experience and tailored support.

This partnership brings together the robustness, compactness and affordability of HMD’s Terra M phone combined with the advanced functionalities of Eviden’s Lifelink MCx Connect. The result is a powerful mission-critical communication solution for organizations seeking secure, reliable, and interoperable communications without compromising on budget or durability.

This solution will enable the professional market, including homeland security, security companies, municipal police, local transport operators, hospitals, and field technicians. By combining a rugged, cost-effective device with mission-critical communication capabilities, Eviden and HMD deliver a solution that is both accessible, future-ready and fit for large-scale deployments.

Bernard Payer, Senior Vice President, Head of Mission-Critical Systems at Eviden, Atos Group, said: "Embedding Lifelink MCx Connect directly into HMD’s Terra M phone marks a significant step toward expanding access to mission-critical communications. By pairing our high-level functionalities with a rugged, affordable device, we enable professional users to access secure and reliable services wherever they operate."

Anssi Rönnemaa, Chief Financial Officer, HMD, said: "Our new HMD Terra M phone is designed for professionals who need durability and simplicity at an accessible price point. By integrating Eviden’s Lifelink MCx Connect, we offer customers a complete solution that combines robust hardware with advanced communication capabilities, ensuring they stay connected when it matters most."

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 67,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About HMD Secure

HMD Secure Oy is a subsidiary of HMD (Human Mobile Devices), the largest European smartphone manufacturer. Headquartered in Finland, HMD Secure develops rugged, sovereign, and secure solutions for governments, defence, public safety, enterprise, and critical infrastructure. Built on a foundation of European R&D and enhanced supply chain traceability and security, HMD Secure offers organisations a trusted platform for sovereignty, resilience, and long-term control.

1 3GPP: 3rd Generation Partnership Project is a global collaboration between groups of telecommunications standards organizations, known as Organizational Partners, that develop protocols for mobile telecommunications.

