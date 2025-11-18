Allied Universal Details Recent Merger and Acquisition Activities Targeting Strategic Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services provider, today announced third quarter merger and acquisition activities. The company has completed seven transactions with aggregate annual revenues totaling approximately $695 million in 2025. The acquired companies represent various security service offerings in both international and domestic markets.

Third quarter acquisitions include:

Company Name Service Line Geography Close Date Mulligan Security Guarding New York 8/13/25 IPS – Patriot Guarding New Mexico 9/11/25



“2025 has been a solid year of expansion for Allied Universal on a global basis,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “In the third quarter of this year, we have continued our strategic acquisitions activity in North America enabling us to further expand our geographic footprint, enhance our capabilities in key service categories and better position the company to meet the changing needs of our customers. As we continue to integrate these businesses, Allied Universal remains focused on upholding our high service standards and helping to drive safety in the communities we serve worldwide.”

Legal advisors to Allied Universal for these transactions included Sheppard Mullin and Riveron. Baird served as the sell-side financial advisor to Mulligan Security.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

