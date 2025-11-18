Meal Kits Market Size to Worth USD 58.80 Billion by 2034 with a Strong 14.7% CAGR

Ottawa, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meal kits market size stood at USD 14.92 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 17.11 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 58.80 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The urge is driving the growth of meal kits that serve fast and easy cooking options in their busy schedules. The lifestyle of folk in the urban space is updating due to the rising dual income.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery.

Key Highlights of the Meal Kits Market

By region , North America dominated the market in 2024.

, North America dominated the market in 2024. By region , Asia Pacific is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period.

, Asia Pacific is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period. By meal type , the non-vegetarian segment dominated the meal kits market in 2024.

, the non-vegetarian segment dominated the meal kits market in 2024. By meal type , the vegetarian segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

, the vegetarian segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. By offering type , the cook-and-eat segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

, the cook-and-eat segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. By offering type , the heat-and-eat segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

, the heat-and-eat segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. By distribution channel , the online segment led the market in 2024.

, the online segment led the market in 2024. By distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Meal kits have moved beyond simple convenience; they’re now part of a broader lifestyle shift where consumers want healthier meals with less planning and minimal food waste," said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. "Digital-first grocery habits, heightened interest in nutrition, and the rise of AI-powered personalization are accelerating this market’s growth globally.

Meal Kits Explained: Convenience, Nutrition, and Growing Relevance

Meal kits are bags or boxes that have sensitive and non-fragile ingredients for a particular series. These kits need less preparation and include a step-by-step recipe card, simplifying the cooking process. Eco-friendly sciences define them as an easy way to make meals at home that delivers pre-portioned instructions and contents too.

They can overall solve all sizes of food security at the household level, which serves as a practical solution for growing availability and access to healthy foods. As per the word, “meal kit” is a kind of product that may be sold with the assistance of delivery services, and it is counted in the TF-IDF tracking that shows its relevance.





Major Importers of the Meal Kits Market

As per the global data, the world has officially imported 1,368 shipments of meal kits from June 2024 to May 2025. Such imports were being supplied by the 82 exporters to 82 global buyers, which marks a development rate of -27% as compared to the leading twelve months.

During this period, in May 2025 alone, the world imported 147 meal kits shipments, marking a year-on-year growth of 0% as compared to May 2024 and a series of increases from April 2025.

The company has imported many of the meal kits from India, Vietnam, and China, too.

Worldwide, the top three importers of meal kits are Namibia, the United States, and Vietnam, as the United States has topped the globe in Meal Kits with 3,146 shipments, followed by Namibia with 199 shipments, and Vietnam, which takes the third position with 119 shipments.

Latest Trends in the Meal Kits Market:

Increased urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles: Urbanization has led to very busy schedules, that has people operating for longer hours and having less time to make meals from scratch. This has made a rigid urge for easy, time-saving meal solutions like the ready meals .

Urbanization has led to very busy schedules, that has people operating for longer hours and having less time to make meals from scratch. This has made a rigid urge for easy, time-saving meal solutions like the . Advancements in food processing and packaging technology: Inventions in food preservation, such as freeze-drying, high-pressure processing (HPP), and vacuum sealing, have extended the shelf life of ready meals without adjusting taste and quality. Developed a packaging solution that has enhanced sustainability and ease, and counts on biodegradable, environmentally friendly materials.

Inventions in food preservation, such as freeze-drying, high-pressure processing (HPP), and vacuum sealing, have extended the shelf life of ready meals without adjusting taste and quality. Developed a packaging solution that has enhanced sustainability and ease, and counts on biodegradable, environmentally friendly materials. Rising awareness of health and nutrition: Users are now giving importance to healthy food options, which points to growth for the ready meals that align with particular dietary demands, such as gluten-free, vegan, low-calorie, and organic options too.

Users are now giving importance to options, which points to growth for the ready meals that align with particular dietary demands, such as gluten-free, vegan, low-calorie, and organic options too. Health-conscious ready meals: The health-conscious ready meals are developing as consumers concentrate on wellness and nutrition. This demand includes the development of high-protein, plant-based meals and low-carb options that match specific dietary demands.

The health-conscious ready meals are developing as consumers concentrate on wellness and nutrition. This demand includes the development of high-protein, plant-based meals and low-carb options that match specific dietary demands. Functional and superfood-infused meals: As users concentrate more on wellness, superfood-content and functional meals are gaining actual attention. Ready meals now feature the correct ingredients like quinoa, chia seeds, turmeric, and spirulina that users value for their anti-inflammatory characteristics, necessary nutrients, and antioxidants too.

As users concentrate more on wellness, superfood-content and functional meals are gaining actual attention. Ready meals now feature the correct ingredients like quinoa, chia seeds, turmeric, and spirulina that users value for their anti-inflammatory characteristics, necessary nutrients, and antioxidants too. Clean-label and minimal ingredient meals: Clean-label and minimal ingredient meals are gaining attention as users find huge transparency in their respective food selections. More buyers now choose meals created with simple and visible content, which are free from artificial preservatives, additives, and chemicals, too.

Recent Developments in the Meal Kits Market:

In August 2025, Tasty Bite Eatables Limited penetrated the B2C segment with the revelation of CHEFFN, a new user brand of ready-to-cook meal kits on Amazon. The starting product series counts five North Indian Cuisine -which are inspired by the kits of Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, Kadhai Veg, Shahi Paneer, and Dal Makhani.

In September 2025, Whiteworths, which is a UK brand best known for its nuts, ripe fruits and home baking products, has penetrated the meat alternatives space with its latest plant-based mince created from lentils, walnuts and red quinoa.

In August 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories revealed the launch of its EZ-Check Salmonella Kit, a fast polymerase chain reaction (PCR)based solution for the qualitative checking of Salmonella in a wide range of food and the surrounding matrices.

In March 2025, plant-based meal kits brand Grubby revealed its partnership with recipe OP for the ready meal brand Allplants, which officially entered the market last November.

In February 2025, Ocean Mist Farms, in North America’s top grower and shipper of fresh artichokes, disclosed its thrilling latest inventive line of Roastables named “Ready-to-Roast Kits” at the IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show in Atlanta last October.

In December 2024, Aldi UK revealed the launch of its biggest-ever plant-based series for Veganuary 2025, which has prices starting at USD1.49.

In September 2025, Hamburger Helper is a top on the breakfast table. It has revealed the breakfast on the shelf side, which counts four soon-to-be favourites: the shredded potatoes, which include Southwest Style Hashbrowns, cheesy Hashbrowns, Farmhouse Hashbrowns, and the Sausage Hashbrowns too.



Impact of AI in the Meal Kits Market

Artificial intelligence is significantly impacting the meal kits market by enhancing personalization, improving operational efficiency, and reducing waste across the value chain. In product development, AI analyzes consumer dietary preferences, cooking habits, and health data to curate meal kits that align with specific goals such as weight management, high-protein diets, plant-based eating, or allergen-free options. Recommendation engines use data on past purchasing behavior and flavor preferences to tailor weekly menu suggestions, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and long-term retention.

AI-driven predictive analytics play a central role. Examining historical sales, weather patterns, seasonal trends, and regional demand, AI helps companies order the right amount of fresh produce and ingredients, significantly reducing spoilage and operational costs. Route optimization algorithms streamline delivery schedules, enabling faster, more efficient distribution. AI systems monitor portion accuracy, ingredient quality, and packaging consistency through computer vision tools that detect defects or contamination in real time. These technologies maintain high food safety standards and reduce human error.

Trade Analysis for the Meal Kits Market

1. Export Activity in Prepared and Ready Food Components

Trade-tracker data for ready-food preparations provides a clear indication of where cross-border activity is concentrated. These records highlight the movement of stable, packaged, and semi-prepared components that support global food manufacturing and meal kit operations. The high frequency of shipments reflects the increasing demand for consistent, long-lasting ingredients that can be used across multiple cuisines and product lines.

India recorded 56,458 export shipments of ready-food preparations, showing its strong role in supplying shelf-stable components, spice blends, sauces, and dehydrated ingredients used in regional meal kit assembly. India’s large-scale food processing sector and cost-effective manufacturing base allow exporters to meet rising global demand for versatile pantry-ready ingredients.

Germany and Russia also appear among the top exporters within the prepared-food category, reflecting strong European processing capabilities. Their exports typically include packaged sauces, preserved vegetables, ready bases, and functional culinary ingredients used by commercial kitchens and meal solution providers.

Export prices for certain ready-to-eat food consignments originating from India averaged around USD 0.79 per unit, according to customs shipment logs. This competitive pricing supports large-volume procurement for meal kits and retail-ready packaged foods that rely on affordable imported inputs.



2. Import Demand Concentrated in Large Consumer Markets

The United States registered 17,399 import shipments of ready-food preparations in a recent annual cycle, illustrating the country’s high demand for processed ingredients used by fulfillment centers and co-packers. These imported components help streamline recipe assembly and support subscription-based meal kit operations.

Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan consistently appear as high-volume importers across processed and ready-food shipment trackers, driven by expanding home-cooking and convenience-food segments and strong online grocery penetration. These markets depend on a diverse array of imported ingredients to support a wide variety of meal formats and flavor profiles.

Many regional centers import semi-prepared sauces, dehydrated vegetables, and ready bases, which are then portioned and packed into local meal kit formats. This model reduces manufacturers' preparation time and helps maintain a consistent supply throughout the year.



3. Ingredient-Level Trade Patterns Supporting Meal Kits

Cross-border logistics for ingredients form the backbone of the meal kits supply chain. Strong import activity supports consistent menu rotation, reliable product availability, and the ability to deliver global flavors to consumers in multiple regions.

Import logs for vegetables, dehydrated items, and culinary bases show active shipment flows from India, Thailand, Vietnam, and China into Europe and North America. These ingredients are valued for their long shelf life and stable quality.

Latin American countries such as Peru and Mexico export significant volumes of specialty items, including organic quinoa, chia, dried peppers, and natural seasonings that are used in premium meal kit offerings. These exports support growing consumer demand for healthier and authentic regional cuisines.

Asian suppliers remain key exporters of noodles, curry pastes, miso bases, and ready-to-cook items that appear frequently in global meal kit menus. Their products allow brands to offer diverse international recipes with minimal preparation time.



4. E-commerce Influence and Fulfillment Factors

The rise of e-commerce has increased the need for high-volume imports of durable components. Meal kits rely heavily on items that maintain quality in storage and are suitable for rapid packing and distribution through fulfillment centers.

In the United States, online ordering accounted for more than 63% of distribution in the meal solutions category based on publicly available consumer surveys. This shift has led brands to prioritize packaged ingredients that are easy to store, ship, and assemble.

Consumer behaviour studies indicate that approximately 55% of customers choose meal kits for convenience and pre-portioned ingredients, which increases demand for imported shelf-stable meal elements that have long storage life and low wastage risk. This preference strengthens the global movement of ready-to-use sauces, spice blends, and dehydrated components.

Meal Kits Market Dynamics

Opportunity

Rising Demand for Plant-based Meals

The plant-based meal kit industry presents a significant opportunity for the meal kit servers. As many people accept vegan and vegetarian diets, the demand for plant-based meal kit services is rapidly developing. Meal kit organizations can highlight this trend by serving a huge variety of tasty and cutting-edge plant-based recipes.

The meal kits brands can develop their market share by collaborating with the plant-based food influencers and brands. By associating with the plant-based brands and influencers, meal kit organizations can reach a huge target audience and lead to approval of their plant-based offerings.

Challenge

Waste Concerns

One of the largest issues with meal kits is the unwanted number of wrappers, plastic, and insulation utilized to pack meals. While it ensures food security, it makes a lot of waste too. Meal kits are frequently more expensive than purchasing the ingredients at the store, making them feel like a premium experience instead of a compulsion.

Furthermore, the meal kits sector witnesses major challenges linked to high costs, customer retention, sustainability problems, complicated supply chain and logistics, and competition from alternative food options.

For several of the organisations, balancing he user’s urge for ease with the ongoing complications of the sensitive goods makes long-period profitability challenging.

Meal Kits Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the meal kits food market in 2024. As health, food, and convenience continue to collapse, the U.S meal kit industry discloses itself not as an ephemeral trend, but as a nuanced behavioural signal. Users constantly shift to meal kits for the same reasons, like ease and time savings. But it has some deeper motivation as they wanted to eat healthier without the added mental burden of shopping, planning, or decision-making.

Specifically, “healthy” and the “ingredients” top among the main reasons for usage. This has created a subtle but meaningful transformation as email kits are no longer just fast fixes, as they are becoming an intended wellness machine that helps users feel good emotionally and physically.

Latest Trends of Meal Kits Market in Canada

The Canadian meal kit sector has experienced significant development, which is being driven by the developing user choice, the demand for ease, and a developing shift towards homemade and healthy meals. As lifestyle gets busier, meal kits serve as a simple solution for time-limited consumers who still want fresh and nutritious meals. This sector is becoming universally linked as it solves the demand for easy food options without adjusting to the nutrition or quality.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a notable region in the foreseeable period. The urge for meal kits in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing an increase in development, which is being driven by the growing urbanization and the demand for easy and healthy food options for time-poor users. There are growing health consciousness mela kits for the Asian people, which are consumed by them as they deliver nutritious, fresh, and home-cooked meals that assist users in shifting away from the processed or unhealthy takeout foods. This trend is also completing the urge for tailored dietary selections like the dairy-free kits or vegan ones.

Latest Trends of Meal Kits Market in India

One of the primary advantages of using the meal kits services from India is their focus on healthiness. In several cases, nutritionists operate hand-in-hand with these companies to make sure that dishes served are balanced as per diet and healthy too. This has been specifically attention-grabbing to folks who are health-conscious about what they actually consume as tasty food.

Additionally, another crucial element that these Indian meal kit services are managing with is sustainability. By serving with the pre-gathered contents, these organizations reduce food waste. Adding to this, they even use eco-friendly packaging materials, which adds to the eco-friendly inventions.

Meal Kits Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 14.7% Market Size in 2025 USD 17.11 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 19.63 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 58.80 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Meal Kits Market Segmental Analysis

Meal Type Analysis

The non-vegetarian segment dominated the market in 2024, as this kind of meal became famous in meal kits because of the powerful integration of variety, convenience, and the desire for an “restaurant-at-home” dining experience. Despite the development of vegan and vegetarian choices, the non-veg meal kits have dominated the market, pushed by marketing that gives importance to high-quality ingredients, rich flavours, and the protein ingredient of meat.

The vegetarian segment is expected to rise during the forecast period. For users, there are a variety of advantages that come with plant-based meal kits delivery services, as they enable them to discover new ingredients and recipes without having to buy big quantities or worry about the wastage. With a huge variety of customers, recipes, they can enjoy various dishes from around the globe in the comfort of their homes. The ease of pre-portioned contents points to users being able to assemble a tasty meal within minutes with less effort.

Offering Type Analysis

The cook and eat segment dominated the market in 2024, as prepared foods or ready-to-eat (RTE) foods are frequently precooked and prepackaged meals that do not need any further preparation outside of a few minutes in the microwave or oven. Gnarly is sold in grocery stores and is being bought for its convenience. The prepared foods are a famous option for users who seek to save time, but cooking is not an option.

The heat and eat segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. “Heat and eat” meal kits, which are also known as ready-to-heat or prepared meals services, serve completely pre-portioned meals to any door that needs less preparation. Just like regular meal kits, which include cooking from scratch, these services only need you to heat the food in a microwave or oven for a few minutes.

The primary benefit is the theatrical reduction in the cooking time and effort, too. Many meals can be heated in a microwave in just a few minutes, which makes them perfect for busy schedules.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The online segment dominated the market in 2024, as a food subscription box serves a crafted choice of recipes and ingredients, which is served to a user’s doorstep. This idea has gained huge attention, particularly among busy professionals and culinary lovers who delight in witnessing the latest dishes. In the current fast-paced world, users praise the convenience of having pre-measured contents and the step-by-step instructions by avoiding the demand for time, utilising grocery shopping.

The supermarkets or hypermarkets segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. A supermarket's role is to make it easily accessible for shoppers to buy the food that they need to cook a meal for themselves and their families. Meal kits solve both of those demands. Easy pairings, fresh flavors, and the latest ideas encourage them to get more comfortable in the kitchen, whether they are cooking with our kits or collaborating in other areas of the store.

Commodities around your meal kits and use the sensitives, it displays any sauces and /or desserts.

Top Companies in the Meal Kits Market:

Blue Apron

Hello Fresh

Green Chef

Purple Carrot

Sunbasket

Home chef

Markey Spoon

Factor75 ,LLC

EveryPlate

CookUnity

Daily Harvest

Dinnerly

Guosto

Hungryroot

SimplyCook

Trifecta Nutrition

Gobble



Segments Covered in the Report:

By Meal Type

Vegetarian

Non-Vegetarian

By Offering Type

Cook & Eat

Heat &Eat

By Distribution Channel

Online

Convenience Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Other Channels

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

