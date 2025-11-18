Organic Snacks Market Size to Worth USD 31.03 Billion by 2034, Says Towards FnB

Ottawa, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic snacks market size stood at USD 13.60 billion in 2024, highlighting steady momentum even before the forecast period begins. Towards FnB, the sister firm of Precedence Research, reports that the industry will advance from USD 14.77 billion in 2025 toward USD 31.03 billion by 2034, supported by expanding distribution networks and stronger retail visibility for organic-certified snacks.

The market has been growing lately due to increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of organic food options, which is helping drive market growth. The market is also growing due to high demand for snack options free of additional preservatives and chemicals.

Organic snacking has moved beyond a niche lifestyle choice and is now an influential global category. With consumers prioritizing clean ingredients, functional benefits, and sustainability, brands that innovate around plant-based nutrition and eco-friendly packaging will capture the fastest-growing opportunities,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

Key Highlights of the Organic Snacks Market

By region, North America led the organic snacks market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By type, the sweet and salty segment captured the maximum share in 2024, whereas the nutrition and candy-bar segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By source, the fruits and vegetables segment led the organic snacks market in 2024, whereas the nuts and seeds segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By distribution channel, the offline segment captured the highest share in 2024, whereas the online segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By packaging, the carton segment led the market in 2024, whereas the pouches segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



Growing Health and Wellness Awareness is helpful for Market’s Growth.

The organic snacks market is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as a growing population of health-conscious consumers, rising disposable income, and higher demand for organic munching to avoid junk and unhealthy food options. Such snacks are high on their nutritional profile and are therefore healthy and guilt-free. It allows consumers to munch on healthier and functional options to avoid unhealthy snacking. Hence, such factors help fuel the market's growth.

Organic Snacks Renowned Brands

General Mills- The brand owns several organic snack brands and is a renowned player in the industry. Consumers rely on the brand for healthy, organic options, which are beneficial to the organic snacks market.

Nestle - Another renowned brand of the organic snack industry, provides multiple options and has a huge product portfolio. Consumers have been trusting the brand for ages and have been opting for it primarily.

Danone- The brand provides multiple organic food options, driving the growth of the market. The market is also expected to grow due to high demand for various other products, which will further support the market's growth.



Recent Developments of the Organic Snacks Market

In July 2025, in Kanpur, Bithoor region farmers launched their own agricultural brand named ‘Bithoor Organic’, providing various organic items such as organic wheat, turmeric, mustard oil, pulses, wheat flour, ragi, millet, and many other options. (Source- https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com)



New Trends of Organic Snacks Market

High demand for plant-based and organic options is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for sustainable packaging and lower environmental impact are other major factors for the market’s growth.

Availability of different types of organic and functional snacks across various platforms also helps fuel the market's growth.



Impact of AI on the Organic Snacks Market

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the organic snacks market by improving product innovation, quality assurance, and supply chain efficiency. In product development, AI-powered algorithms analyze consumer health trends, taste preferences, and ingredient interactions to help manufacturers create organic snacks that balance nutrition, flavor, and clean-label expectations. Machine learning models simulate how natural ingredients such as whole grains, nuts, seeds, or fruit powders behave under different processing conditions, reducing trial-and-error and speeding up the development of new organic bars, chips, bites, and baked goods.

AI-driven predictive analytics optimize mixing, baking, dehydration, and packaging processes to ensure consistent quality while minimizing waste and energy use. Computer vision systems monitor raw materials for impurities, color variations, or spoilage, which is especially important for organic ingredients that have fewer preservatives. These tools help maintain safety and compliance with organic certification standards.

Product Survey: Global Organic Snacks Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Organic Ingredients Key Applications / End-Use Segments Representative Brands / Producers Organic Fruit Snacks Naturally sweet snacks made from whole or dried fruits without artificial additives. Organic apples, berries, mango, dates Kids’ snacks, healthy retail snacks Stretch Island, Made in Nature, Bare Snacks Organic Nut & Seed Snacks Snacks centered on minimally processed nuts and seeds with clean-label seasonings. Almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, chia On-the-go snacks, protein snacks Navitas Organics, Nature’s Path, Sunfood Organic Granola & Cereal Bars Whole-grain bars made without synthetic sweeteners or preservatives. Oats, nuts, honey, coconut, quinoa Breakfast bars, energy bars KIND Organic, Clif Bar Organic, Nature Valley Organic Organic Vegetable Snacks Snacks made from dehydrated or baked vegetables for a clean-label crunch. Sweet potatoes, beetroot, kale Health-conscious consumers, kids' snacks Rhythm Superfoods, Terra Chips Organic Popcorn & Puff Snacks Whole-grain puffed and popped snacks are seasoned naturally. Organic corn, Himalayan salt, coconut oil Family snacks, movie snacks LesserEvil, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Organic Cookies & Biscuits Bakery snacks made with organic flours and clean-label sweeteners. Whole wheat, oats, coconut sugar Retail bakery snacks Enjoy Life Organic, Annie’s Homegrown Organic Yogurt Snacks Dairy or plant-based yogurt-based treats using organic-certified ingredients. Organic milk, fruit purees Kids snacking, high-protein adult snacks Stonyfield Organic, Wallaby Organic Organic Chocolate & Confectionery Snacks Confectionery made with ethically sourced organic ingredients. Organic cocoa, cane sugar, nuts Premium snack category Alter Eco, Theo Chocolate, Endangered Species Organic Trail Mix & Energy Mixes Blend of nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and clean-label inclusions. Raisins, almonds, cacao nibs Hiking, sports, functional snacking Whole Foods 365 Organic, Trader Joe’s Organic Organic Crackers & Savory Snacks Baked or dehydrated savory snacks using organic grains and seasonings. Organic wheat, chickpea flour, herbs Healthy savory snacking Mary’s Gone Crackers, Simple Mills Organic Organic Baby & Toddler Snacks Clean-label snack options formulated for infants and toddlers. Organic fruits, grains, and sweet potatoes Baby food aisle, school pack snacks HappyBaby Organics, Plum Organics Organic Frozen Snacks Frozen, convenient organic snack options for quick consumption. Organic vegetables, whole grains Frozen retail, convenience Amy’s Kitchen, 365 Organic Frozen Snacks



Organic Snacks Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Organic Snacks Market?

Changing consumer lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and higher demand for healthier, sustainable options are among the major factors driving market growth. Such snack options are high in essential nutrients and help consumers stay satiated longer. Hence, it helps reduce unwanted munching, which in turn supports the market’s growth. Such factors help fuel the market’s growth over the forecast period. These are also available on different platforms, allowing consumers to shop for them easily and avoid unhealthy munching.

Challenge

Higher Production Costs are hampering the Market’s Growth

Organic farming practices require additional costs due to the advanced procedures required. They are highly labor-intensive and yield lower than conventional farming. Hence, such methods may hamper market growth. Fluctuating raw material prices and a disrupted supply chain are also issues affecting the market's growth.

Opportunity

A Growing Population of Health-Conscious Consumers is helpful for the Market’s Growth.

The growing global population of health-conscious consumers, leading to demand for healthier, sustainable alternatives, is one of the major factors driving market growth. Higher demand for organic, functional, and healthy snacks to avoid unhealthy snacking and maintain a healthy nutritional profile is another major factor driving the growth of the organic snacks market. The availability of such organic snacks on various platforms makes it easier for consumers to stay on track with their health goals, which is further helpful for market growth.

Organic Snacks Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Organic Snacks Market in 2024

North America dominated the organic snacks market in 2024 due to high demand for organic, functional, and healthier alternatives, which drove market growth. Growing consumer consciousness and higher demand for nutritious, healthy options are other major factors driving market growth. Higher demand for plant-based protein options also helps to fuel the market in the foreseeable period.

Hence, higher demand for snacks such as trail mixes, air-fried snacks, fruit and vegetable chips, granola bars, and other options also helps fuel the market's growth in the foreseeable period. The US plays a major role in the growth of the regional market due to technological advancements that enhance the quality of produce.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to factors such as rapid urbanization, increased demand for healthier, sustainable alternatives, organic produce, and guilt-free options. Hence, such factors help drive market growth. Higher demand for organic food options in quick-service restaurants, food outlets, and other similar establishments also helps fuel the market's growth. China has made a major contribution to the growth of the regional market due to changing consumer lifestyles and higher demand for healthier alternatives.

Europe is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to see notable growth over the forecast period due to high demand for organic and plant-based options. Growing consumer awareness of healthier, sustainable options is another major factor driving the market’s growth. Hence, such factors support the market's growth. Countries such as Germany, France, the UK, and Spain have made major contributions to the market's growth, driven by high demand for organic, functional, and healthier snacks.

Organic Snacks Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.6% Market Size in 2025 USD 14.77 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 16.04 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 31.03 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Trade Analysis of the Organic Snacks Market

The global organic snacks market is supported by strong import and export activity, driven by increasing consumer demand for clean-label foods, rising health awareness, and growing retail penetration of certified organic products. Since organic snacks are not classified under a single customs category, trade patterns are assessed through related processed food items and certified organic ingredient flows.

1. Export Landscape and Leading Suppliers

Exports of organic snack products are concentrated in regions with advanced organic certification systems and developed food processing industries. Europe and North America remain the strongest suppliers of packaged organic snacks, thanks to well-established production facilities and strict quality standards. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United States export a wide range of organic chips, bars, and baked snacks to high-demand destinations.

Latin American exporters, including Peru, Ecuador, and Mexico, supply large volumes of certified organic ingredients. These include nuts, dried fruits, cocoa, and superfood powders that are used in snack manufacturing across Europe, Asia, and North America.

2. Major Importers and Demand Drivers

The largest import markets are the European Union, the United States, Japan, Canada, and South Korea. These countries have high organic food consumption, strong retail distribution channels, and consumers who show a preference for healthier snack choices. Import levels are also influenced by shortages of specific organic crops that cannot be grown locally, leading to increased sourcing of raw ingredients such as organic fruit purées, nut butters, and ancient grains.

3. Ingredient Trade and Upstream Supply Chains

A significant portion of trade activity involves organic ingredients that serve as the foundation for finished snack products. Dried fruits, cocoa, quinoa, oats, and organic sweeteners are among the most widely traded items. Many of these ingredients originate from Latin America, South Asia and Africa and are processed or repackaged into finished snacks in Europe and North America. The flow of organic ingredients is essential for manufacturers aiming to maintain a year-round supply for bar production, baked snacks and plant-based snack foods.

4. Regulatory and Certification Influences on Trade

Trade in organic snacks is shaped by certification rules governing organic claims across regions. Importers in the EU, United States and Japan require strict documentation that verifies organic status, processing conditions and traceability. Compliance with USDA Organic, EU Organic Regulation or JAS certification is essential for market entry. These certification requirements influence exporters’ ability to access premium markets and often determine preferred sourcing partners.

5. Pricing, Freight and Market Access

Organic snacks generally command higher unit prices in international trade due to certification costs, premium ingredient sourcing and more complex quality control. Freight considerations are significant, especially for bulky or temperature-sensitive items such as certain baked snacks. Exporters often use regional co-packing and private-label manufacturing arrangements to reduce shipping distances and improve shelf life in destination markets.

Organic Snacks Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The sweet and salty segment dominated the organic snacks market in 2024, as excessively sweet and salty snacks, such as cakes, pastries, deep-fried chips, and crisps, have a high amount of sodium and sugar, negatively affecting health. Hence, replacing such options with baked and air-fried options, such as baked goods, air-fried chips, and other snacks, further elevates the snacks, fueling market growth.

The nutrition and candy-bar segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future, as such snacks are high in nutritional value and allow consumers to indulge in guilt-free snacking. Such snacks are made from functional, organic, healthy, and sustainable ingredients, which are helpful for market growth. They are low in sugar and sodium without any compromise in taste. Organic snacks help keep one full for a longer time due to their healthy composition, which is further helpful for the market's growth in the foreseeable period.

Source Analysis

The fruits and vegetables segment dominated the organic snacks market in 2024, driven by high demand for organic options, which fueled market growth. Organic fruits and vegetables are available at affordable prices today; hence, consumers prefer them to conventional produce. Organic fruits and vegetables, such as organic avocados, berries, cherry tomatoes, and other fruits and veggies, help drive market growth. They also help elevate a consumer’s nutritional profile.

The nuts and grains segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, as nuts and grains are nutritious and help keep one satiated for longer. Hence, consumption of roasted and air-fried seeds and snacks is one of the best ways to avoid unhealthy, oily, and spicy snack options. Hence, the segment plays a major role in the market's growth over the foreseeable period. These are both nutritional and healthy. Hence, they are highly preferred by people of all ages, further fueling market growth.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The offline segment dominated the organic snacks market in 2024 due to the easy availability of organic snacks in convenient stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, further fueling market growth. Such stores are located near residential areas, allowing consumers to easily shop for a variety of products. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market. Such stores have products of different types stacked in separate sections, allowing consumers to browse them easily and shop smartly. Such factors drive market growth.

The online segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the convenience it provides to the segment, fueling the growth of the market. The growth of e-commerce platforms allows consumers to shop for a wide range of products with detailed information and reviews. Hence, the segment is expected to grow over the forecast period. The segment allows consumers to shop for products from the convenience of home and have them delivered within a few minutes, which is helpful for consumers with a hectic lifestyle. Hence, the segment is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Packaging Analysis

The carton segment dominated the organic snacks market in 2024, as cartons are fully recyclable and made from wood and fibers. Hence, the segment led the market. Consumer awareness of sustainability is another major factor driving the segment's growth, further fueling the market. The segment has a lower environmental impact and allows the packaging industry to reduce its carbon footprint. Hence, such factors help fuel the market's growth in the foreseeable period.

The pouches segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the convenience they offer, allowing consumers to carry them outdoors and have nutritious food anytime. Hence, pouches are often carried by consumers with a hectic lifestyle to allow them to munch on nutritious options rather than unhealthy ones. They are also available in zipper, refillable, and convenient packaging segments. Hence, the segment is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Tea Market : The global tea market size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034

: The global size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Gluten Free Food Market: The global gluten free food market size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Canned Wines Market: The global canned wines market size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Plant-Based Protein Market: The global plant-based protein market size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Bakery Product Market : The global bakery product market size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Coconut Products Market: The global coconut products market size is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034. Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

Top Companies in the Organic Snacks Market

General Mills – General Mills offers a wide range of organic snacks under brands like Annie’s, including crackers, granola bars, fruit snacks, and baked goods. The company focuses on clean ingredients, sustainable sourcing, and non-GMO formulations.

– General Mills offers a wide range of organic snacks under brands like Annie’s, including crackers, granola bars, fruit snacks, and baked goods. The company focuses on clean ingredients, sustainable sourcing, and non-GMO formulations. 24 Mantra Organic – 24 Mantra produces certified organic snacks such as roasted seeds, millet-based products, and traditional Indian snack mixes. The brand emphasizes chemical-free farming and whole-food ingredients.

– 24 Mantra produces certified organic snacks such as roasted seeds, millet-based products, and traditional Indian snack mixes. The brand emphasizes chemical-free farming and whole-food ingredients. Natureland Organics – Natureland Organics manufactures organic roasted snacks, trail mixes, chikkis, and healthy seed blends. The company focuses on additive-free, minimally processed snack options sourced from organic farms.

– Natureland Organics manufactures organic roasted snacks, trail mixes, chikkis, and healthy seed blends. The company focuses on additive-free, minimally processed snack options sourced from organic farms. Conscious Food – Conscious Food offers organic nuts, seeds, roasted mixes, and traditional Indian snack items made from sustainably grown ingredients. The brand prioritizes clean-label, nutrient-dense formulations.

– Conscious Food offers organic nuts, seeds, roasted mixes, and traditional Indian snack items made from sustainably grown ingredients. The brand prioritizes clean-label, nutrient-dense formulations. Hain Celestial Group – Hain Celestial produces organic and natural snacks under brands like Terra and Garden of Eatin’. Its products include vegetable chips, tortilla chips, and baked snacks made with high-quality organic ingredients.

– Hain Celestial produces organic and natural snacks under brands like Terra and Garden of Eatin’. Its products include vegetable chips, tortilla chips, and baked snacks made with high-quality organic ingredients. Danone – Danone, through brands in its health and organic portfolio, offers yogurt-based snacks, children’s snacks, and functional organic products aimed at wellness-focused consumers.

– Danone, through brands in its health and organic portfolio, offers yogurt-based snacks, children’s snacks, and functional organic products aimed at wellness-focused consumers. Frito-Lay Inc – Frito-Lay markets organic versions of several popular snacks under its Simply line, offering organic tortilla chips, popcorn, and potato-based snacks made without artificial additives.

– Frito-Lay markets organic versions of several popular snacks under its Simply line, offering organic tortilla chips, popcorn, and potato-based snacks made without artificial additives. Made in Nature – Made in Nature specializes in organic dried fruit, fruit snacks, coconut chips, and trail mixes. Its products are free from added sugars, preservatives, and artificial flavors.

– Made in Nature specializes in organic dried fruit, fruit snacks, coconut chips, and trail mixes. Its products are free from added sugars, preservatives, and artificial flavors. Navitas Organics – Navitas produces organic superfood snacks including energy bites, power snacks, and dried fruit infused with nutrient-dense ingredients like cacao, chia, and goji. The brand targets health-conscious consumers.

– Navitas produces organic superfood snacks including energy bites, power snacks, and dried fruit infused with nutrient-dense ingredients like cacao, chia, and goji. The brand targets health-conscious consumers. Nourish Organics – Nourish Organics offers organic snack bars, cookies, roasted mixes, and breakfast snacks made from whole grains, nuts, and seeds. The company emphasizes functional, plant-based nutrition.

– Nourish Organics offers organic snack bars, cookies, roasted mixes, and breakfast snacks made from whole grains, nuts, and seeds. The company emphasizes functional, plant-based nutrition. Organic India – Organic India manufactures organic herbal snacks, roasted seeds, and wellness-oriented food products made from ethically sourced and regenerative agriculture practices.

– Organic India manufactures organic herbal snacks, roasted seeds, and wellness-oriented food products made from ethically sourced and regenerative agriculture practices. Woodstocks Farms Manufacturing – Woodstock produces organic nuts, dried fruits, and snack mixes known for clean-label ingredients and sustainable sourcing, targeting natural and specialty food markets.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Frozen

Salty

Nutrition Bars

Candy Bars

Others



By Source

Fruits and Vegetables

Grains and Nuts ‘

Meat

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Packaging

Cartoon

Pouches

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

