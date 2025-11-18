Bitcoin Munari Outlines Project Roadmap Amid Ongoing Bitcoin Price Fluctuations





Bitcoin Munari provides new detail on its presale structure and upcoming Layer 1 transition as broader cryptocurrency markets continue to move unpredictably.

HELSINKI, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari issued an updated overview of its technical progress and token distribution plans while Bitcoin experiences ongoing price volatility across global markets. The project is preparing for the launch of its BTCM SPL token on Solana in January 2026, followed by a scheduled migration to an independent blockchain in 2027. With a fixed supply of 21 million tokens, Bitcoin Munari applies Bitcoin’s scarcity model within a modern infrastructure designed to support faster settlement, programmability, and user-controlled privacy.

Introducing Bitcoin Munari

The name MUNARI reflects the project’s development principles, derived from the acronym Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure. These elements outline the framework guiding Bitcoin Munari’s long-term architecture and distinguish BTCM from earlier digital assets.

The initial deployment as a Solana SPL token allows BTCM to operate on a network with low fees, rapid transaction finality, and established wallet and exchange compatibility. This enables immediate on-chain functionality while the independent blockchain is developed in parallel. The future mainnet will introduce EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, and optional privacy settings that allow users to select their preferred level of transaction visibility.

Fixed-Supply Economics in a Volatile Market

With Bitcoin’s price moving unpredictably in recent weeks, the project highlighted its structured token model as a counterweight to fluctuating market conditions. BTCM maintains a fixed supply of 21 million tokens, mirroring Bitcoin’s scarcity while providing a predefined distribution model intended to support long-term network participation.

The allocation includes:

53% for public presale distribution

for public presale distribution 29% for validator rewards across a ten-year schedule

for validator rewards across a ten-year schedule 8% for liquidity provisioning

for liquidity provisioning 5% for team allocation under a vesting schedule

for team allocation under a vesting schedule 5% for marketing and ecosystem development



“Market cycles shift, but fixed-supply structures remain constant. BTCM allocation and development schedule were established ahead of market conditions and are designed to maintain transparency and predictability for participants,” the project spokesperson said.

Bitcoin Munari’s presale is organized into ten rounds, beginning with an initial price of $0.35. Each round carries a defined token allocation and a fixed price increase, forming a transparent distribution schedule that extends through early 2026. More than half of the total token supply is allocated to the public sale, making it the project’s primary distribution method. Tokens purchased during the presale will unlock when the BTCM SPL token becomes available on January 20, 2026. No vesting restrictions apply, allowing immediate availability at launch.

Technical Roadmap and Development Progress

Development of the Bitcoin Munari blockchain is ongoing as the project prepares for its later transition away from Solana. Current specifications include a delegated proof-of-stake system with throughput targets exceeding several thousand transactions per second, an execution environment compatible with EVM-based smart contracts, and a validator incentive model that unfolds over a ten-year period. The mainnet is also expected to support user-configurable privacy features and governance mechanisms implemented at the protocol level. A public testnet is scheduled for 2026, followed by validator onboarding and full migration support in early 2027. The mainnet release is planned for mid-2027, with continued improvements outlined through 2028.

A Structured Approach to Bitcoin-Inspired Utility

Bitcoin Munari applies Bitcoin’s foundational economic principles to a modern infrastructure environment, focusing on predictable supply, rapid settlement, and programmable functionality. The Solana deployment provides active utility from the outset, while the upcoming blockchain introduces tools and features typically unavailable in first-generation networks.

BTCM is intended to support decentralized applications, staking mechanics, privacy-optional transfers, and cross-chain interoperability in the years following mainnet release. The project’s roadmap outlines continued upgrades through 2028, including developer tooling, ecosystem partnerships, governance features, and infrastructure expansion.

Security Reviews and Authentication

The initiative has undergone comprehensive security assessments conducted by Solidproof and Spywolf , with both firms examining fundamental aspects of the smart contracts and token sale infrastructure. Additionally, the founding team has successfully completed identity verification procedures through Spywolf , with documentation available for public review.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative combining Bitcoin’s fixed-supply model with high-performance blockchain architecture. The project begins as a Solana SPL token and will migrate to a dedicated Layer 1 network featuring EVM-compatible smart contracts, validator incentives, user-configurable privacy options, and a total supply of 21 million tokens. The roadmap includes a 2026 public testnet, a 2027 mainnet launch, and continued ecosystem development.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

