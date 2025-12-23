Bitcoin Munari Confirms December 28 Market Launch Following Presale Completion





HELSINKI, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari today confirmed that its BTCM token will enter public trading on December 28, following the conclusion of its fixed-price public presale. The transition marks the end of the project’s allocation phase and the beginning of live market participation and on-chain network operations.

The presale, which closes today, December 23, provided access to BTCM at a fixed price of $0.015. With distribution now complete, BTCM will move exclusively to open-market price discovery at launch. The five-day period between presale closure and listing is being used to finalize liquidity provisioning, validator onboarding, and operational readiness ahead of trading.

Distribution Phase Concludes as Market Entry Approaches

Bitcoin Munari’s presale operated under predefined terms with no extensions or discretionary allocation channels. Upon closure, all presale interfaces will be permanently shut down, and no additional fixed-price access will remain available.

This structure finalizes the project’s initial distribution framework prior to public trading. From December 28 onward, BTCM availability and pricing will be determined entirely by market activity rather than preset allocation mechanics.

“With the presale concluding, the project enters its execution phase,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “From launch forward, participation is driven by live network activity rather than distribution conditions.”

Supply Structure Locked Ahead of Trading

BTCM operates with a permanently capped supply of 21 million tokens. Of the total supply, 53% has been distributed through the public presale and will unlock in full at launch without vesting.

An additional 29% of supply has been reserved for validator rewards and network security incentives, scheduled for gradual release over a ten-year period. The remaining allocation is designated for liquidity provisioning, the core development team under time-based vesting schedules, and ecosystem development initiatives. No inflationary issuance mechanisms are included in the protocol design.

BTCM is initially issued as a Solana SPL token, with a longer-term roadmap that includes migration to an independent Layer-1 blockchain.

Validator Participation Central to Post-Launch Activity

Following launch, Bitcoin Munari’s primary utility centers on network participation through validation and delegation. The network supports multiple participation tiers designed to accommodate varying levels of technical involvement.

Full validator operation requires a minimum stake of 10,000 BTCM along with dedicated hardware infrastructure. Mobile validation is supported through a lightweight Android client with a minimum stake requirement of 1,000 BTCM. For holders seeking a lower-threshold option, delegation is available from 100 BTCM, allowing participation in validator rewards without running validator infrastructure.

Validator incentives are distributed based on stake weight and operational uptime. Tokens bonded for validation or delegation remain locked for the duration of participation. Projected first-year reward ranges have been estimated between 18% and 25% APY, subject to overall network participation and validator performance.

Launch Initiates Operational Network Phase

The December 28 listing represents the start of Bitcoin Munari’s operational phase. Initial post-launch activity includes enabling staking mechanisms, onboarding validators, deploying liquidity, and activating governance tooling required for on-chain participation.

Beyond launch, the project roadmap includes a public testnet planned for 2026 and a transition to an independent Layer-1 blockchain targeted for 2027. The future network is designed around delegated proof-of-stake consensus, EVM-compatible smart contracts, and optional protocol-level privacy features.

Independent Reviews Completed Prior to Market Entry

Ahead of launch, Bitcoin Munari completed multiple third-party assessments addressing both smart contract integrity and team verification. These include a Solidproof smart contract audit, an audit report by Spy Wolf, and a Spy Wolf KYC verification covering the development team.

The Solidproof audit evaluated contract logic, permission controls, and deployment integrity for the Solana-based token implementation. The Spy Wolf audit reviewed operational and contract-level risk factors, while the KYC verification focused on team identity and compliance checks. The reviews provide external reference points as BTCM transitions from presale distribution to public trading.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative developed through a phased rollout that begins on Solana and progresses toward an independent Layer-1 blockchain planned for 2027. The network operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart contracts, optional privacy features, and structured participation through validator and delegation mechanisms.

For more information, visit the official channels:



Website: https://bitcoinmunari.com

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram: https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a8094a1-366e-4e8d-9589-352163f5a8bc