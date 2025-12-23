Bitcoin Munari Prepares December Launch as Crypto Sentiment Strengthens





Bitcoin Munari approaches its December 28 market debut while broader crypto sentiment improves following renewed macro-driven volatility.

HELSINKI, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is moving toward its December 28 token launch as activity across digital asset markets stabilizes following a volatile trading session in Bitcoin. The launch follows the ongoing final phase of Bitcoin Munari’s public presale, which remains open through December 23 at a fixed price of $0.015.

The timing places Bitcoin Munari’s market entry alongside renewed attention on macroeconomic signals influencing risk assets, while the project itself transitions from distribution into active network operation.

Macro Conditions Frame Timing of Munari’s Transition

Bitcoin Munari’s December launch arrives during a period of heightened sensitivity to macro signals across crypto markets, influencing how participants assess entry timing and fixed-price access. With the presale price locked at $0.015 through December 23, BTCM remains insulated from short-term market swings until public trading begins.

As broader market volatility increases, the presale structure provides a defined access window ahead of open-market price discovery. Once BTCM lists on December 28, pricing will reflect real-time market conditions, placing greater emphasis on Munari’s supply limits, validator participation, and post-launch utility rather than fixed distribution terms.

Presale Remains Active Ahead of Market Entry

Bitcoin Munari’s final presale round is currently underway and scheduled to conclude on December 23. The price remains locked at $0.015 for the duration of the window, after which BTCM will transition exclusively to public trading on December 28.

BTCM operates with a capped supply of 21 million tokens, issued initially as a Solana SPL asset. 53% of total supplyhas been allocated to the public presale and distributed without vesting, unlocking in full at launch.

A further 29% of supply is reserved for validator rewards and network security, released gradually over a ten-year schedule. Remaining allocations are assigned to liquidity provisioning, the core development team under time-based vesting, and ecosystem growth initiatives. No inflationary issuance mechanisms are included.

Validator Participation Anchors Post-Listing Activity

Following launch, BTCM participation centers on network operation through defined validator and delegation pathways. Full validator participation requires a minimum stake of 10,000 BTCM alongside dedicated hardware, while mobile validation is supported through a lightweight Android client with a 1,000 BTCM minimum stake.

Delegation is available from 100 BTCM, allowing holders to participate in validator rewards without running infrastructure. Validator incentives are distributed based on stake weight and uptime, with projected first-year rewards ranging between 18% and 25% APY, subject to network participation levels. Tokens bonded for validation or delegation remain locked for the duration of participation.

Launch Marks Start of Operational Phase

The December 28 launch initiates Bitcoin Munari’s operational phase. Post-launch priorities include liquidity provisioning, validator onboarding, and the rollout of staking and governance tooling.

The roadmap continues beyond launch, with a public testnet planned for 2026 and a transition to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The future network is designed around delegated proof-of-stake consensus, EVM-compatible smart contracts, and optional protocol-level privacy features.

“With launch approaching, focus shifts to live network participation and validator activity,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “The market phase introduces on-chain usage as the primary driver of engagement.”

Independent Reviews Completed

Bitcoin Munari completed multiple third-party assessments covering both its smart contract implementation and team verification as part of its pre-launch process. The reviews include a Solidproof smart contract audit, an audit report by Spy Wolf, and a Spy Wolf KYC verification covering the development team.

The Solidproof review focused on contract logic, permission controls, and deployment integrity for the Solana-based token implementation. The Spy Wolf audit examined operational risk factors and contract behavior, while the KYC verification addressed team-level identity and compliance checks. Together, the assessments provide external reference points ahead of BTCM’s transition from presale distribution to public market trading.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative developed through a phased rollout that begins on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The network operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart contracts, optional privacy features, and structured participation through validator and delegation mechanisms.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

