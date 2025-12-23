Bitcoin Munari Closes Presale Tonight and Prepares for Market Entry on December 28





The final hours of fixed-price distribution conclude as the project transitions from allocation to live market execution.

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is concluding its public presale today, December 23, bringing an end to the fixed-price distribution phase that has governed BTCM access to date. With the presale closing tonight, the project enters its final preparation window ahead of public trading scheduled to begin on December 28.

The close marks a structural shift. Distribution mechanics cease entirely, and attention moves to launch coordination, liquidity deployment, and the activation of on-chain participation frameworks that will define BTCM’s first phase in the open market.

Distribution Ends with No Remaining Allocation Channels

The presale has operated under predefined terms from the outset and reaches its endpoint today without extensions or follow-on rounds. Once the cutoff is reached, all presale interfaces are shut down and no additional private or discretionary allocations remain available.

This closure finalizes early access conditions and locks the distribution framework in place. From this point forward, BTCM availability will depend solely on public market activity once trading begins, removing fixed pricing and predetermined allocation mechanics from the equation.

“With distribution ending tonight, the remaining milestones are execution-focused,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “From launch onward, participation is defined by network activity and validator involvement.”

Transition Period Focuses on Launch Readiness

The five-day window between presale closure and public trading serves as a controlled transition phase. During this period, operational efforts concentrate on liquidity provisioning, exchange coordination, and readiness checks required to support live trading conditions.

This compressed timeline reduces uncertainty by creating a direct handoff between distribution and market entry. The absence of a prolonged interim phase minimizes ambiguity around access and pricing as BTCM approaches its first trading session.

Supply Framework Locked Ahead of Trading

BTCM operates under a permanently capped supply of 21 million tokens, with issuance initially conducted on Solana. 53% of the total supply has been distributed through the public presale without vesting and is scheduled to unlock in full at launch.

Beyond presale allocation, 29% of supply has been reserved for validator incentives and network security, released gradually over a long-term schedule. Remaining tokens are allocated to liquidity provisioning, the core development team under time-based vesting, and ecosystem growth initiatives. No mechanisms exist to expand supply beyond these predefined limits.

Network Participation Replaces Distribution as Primary Utility

Following the December 28 launch, BTCM’s primary role shifts toward network participation. The system supports multiple engagement paths, allowing holders to contribute at varying levels of technical involvement and stake size.

Full validator operation requires 10,000 BTCM alongside dedicated hardware. Mobile validation is supported through a lightweight Android client with a 1,000 BTCM minimum stake. Delegation is available from 100 BTCM, enabling participation in validator rewards without operating infrastructure. Tokens committed through these mechanisms remain locked while active.

Validator rewards are drawn from the long-term allocation pool and distributed based on stake weight and operational performance. Uptime, reliability, and overall network participation influence reward outcomes.

Launch Initiates Live Network Operations

The December 28 listing marks the start of Bitcoin Munari’s operational phase. Initial post-launch activity includes activating staking systems, onboarding validators, and introducing governance tooling required for network participation.

Development continues beyond launch, with a public testnet planned for 2026 and a transition to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The future network is designed around delegated proof-of-stake consensus, EVM-compatible smart contracts, and optional protocol-level privacy features.

Bitcoin Munari completed multiple third-party assessments covering both its smart contract implementation and team verification prior to launch. These include a Solidproof smart contract audit, an audit report by Spy Wolf, and a Spy Wolf KYC verification covering the development team.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative developed through a phased rollout that begins on Solana and progresses toward an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The network operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart contracts, optional privacy features, and structured participation through validator and delegation mechanisms.

