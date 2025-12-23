Bitcoin Munari Enters Final Presale Hours With Launch Imminent On December 28





Bitcoin Munari reaches the final day of its presale as fixed-price access closes ahead of the project’s public market debut.

HELSINKI, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is in the final hours of its public presale today, December 23, as the last fixed-price allocation of BTCM remains available at $0.015. Once the window closes, the presale phase will end permanently, and the token will move toward public trading scheduled to begin on December 28. Today marks the final point at which BTCM can be acquired under preset terms before pricing shifts to open-market conditions.

Distribution Closes as Market Phase Takes Over

Bitcoin Munari’s presale concludes today, ending all fixed-term allocation and closing the final distribution channel for BTCM. No additional presale rounds or private allocations are scheduled, bringing the distribution phase to a definitive close.

With allocation complete, attention shifts to public trading, where BTCM pricing will be set by open-market activity following the December 28 launch. From that point onward, participation centers on network usage, validator activity, and on-chain mechanics rather than distribution structure.

“With presale distribution ending today, the remaining timeline is fixed,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “The next milestone is public trading, followed by live network participation.”

Supply and Allocation Locked Going into Launch

BTCM operates with a permanently capped supply of 21 million tokens, issued initially as a Solana SPL asset. 53% of total supply has been distributed through the public presale without vesting and will unlock in full at launch.

A further 29% of supply is reserved for validator rewards and network security under a long-term emission schedule. Remaining allocations are assigned to liquidity provisioning, the core development team under time-based vesting, and ecosystem growth initiatives. No additional issuance mechanisms exist beyond these parameters.

Network Participation on December 28

Following the December 28 launch, BTCM’s role extends into network operation. Bitcoin Munari supports multiple participation paths, including full validator operation requiring 10,000 BTCM, mobile validation requiring 1,000 BTCM, and delegation available from 100 BTCM.

Validator rewards are distributed based on stake weight and uptime, with projected first-year returns ranging between 18% and 25% APY, subject to network participation levels. Tokens bonded through validation or delegation are locked for the duration of participation.

Five-Day Transition to Market Entry

The gap between presale close and launch spans five days, providing a defined transition period between distribution and trading. During this time, focus shifts to launch coordination, liquidity provisioning, and validator onboarding ahead of market entry. The December 28 listing initiates Bitcoin Munari’s operational phase, with staking, governance tooling, and on-chain participation scheduled to follow.

Bitcoin Munari completed external assessments covering its smart contract implementation and team verification ahead of launch. The reviews include a Solidproof smart contract audit, an audit report by Spy Wolf, and a Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team.

These assessments address contract behavior, operational risk, and team verification ahead of BTCM’s market entry.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative built around a phased rollout that begins on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The network operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart contracts, optional privacy features, and structured participation through validator and delegation mechanisms.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

