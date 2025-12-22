Bitcoin Munari Confirms December 28 as Official Token Launch Date While 48 Hours Left for Final Presale Round

Bitcoin Munari confirms its public market debut as the final presale window enters its closing days at a fixed price of $0.015.

HELSINKI, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari has confirmed December 28 as the official launch date for its BTCM token, with approximately 48 hours remaining in the project’s final presale round. The presale remains active at a fixed price of $0.015 and is scheduled to close on December 23, after which BTCM will transition exclusively to public trading.

The announcement places a clear cutoff between fixed-price distribution and open-market access, defining the final timeline for the project’s move into its operational phase.

Final Presale Window Nears Completion

Bitcoin Munari’s current presale round is the last stage of its distribution process. The window has been defined as time-limited and concludes at the end of December 23, with no additional presale rounds or private allocations planned beyond that point.

The December 28 launch date establishes the start of BTCM’s market lifecycle. From that point forward, trading activity replaces distribution mechanics as the primary driver of token movement.

The timing compresses the gap between presale completion and listing, limiting downtime and creating a direct handoff from distribution to market participation.

Supply and Allocation Parameters Already Set

BTCM operates with a permanently capped supply of 21 million tokens, issued initially as a Solana SPL asset. 53% of total supply has been allocated to the public presale and distributed across predefined rounds with no vesting, unlocking in full at launch.

An additional 29% of supply is reserved for validator rewards and network security, released gradually over a ten-year schedule. Remaining allocations are designated for liquidity provisioning, the core development team under time-based vesting, and ecosystem growth initiatives. No inflationary issuance mechanisms are included.

Validator Participation Defines Post-Launch Activity

Following launch, BTCM participation centers on network operation. Bitcoin Munari defines several participation paths: full validator operation requiring 10,000 BTCM and dedicated hardware, mobile validation requiring 1,000 BTCMthrough a lightweight Android client, and delegation available from 100 BTCM.

Validator rewards are distributed based on stake weight and uptime. Year-one reward expectations are projected within an 18–25% APY range, dependent on overall network participation. Tokens committed to validation or delegation remain locked for the duration of participation.

Launch Marks Start of Operational Rollout

The December 28 launch initiates Bitcoin Munari’s operational phase. Post-launch priorities include liquidity provisioning, validator onboarding, and the rollout of staking and governance tooling.

The roadmap continues toward a transition to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027, built around delegated proof-of-stake consensus, EVM-compatible smart contracts, and optional protocol-level privacy features.

“With the launch date fixed and the presale in its final hours, the focus moves fully to network operation,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “The market phase begins once distribution closes.”

Independent Reviews Completed

Bitcoin Munari completed external assessments covering its smart contract implementation and team verification ahead of launch. The reviews include a Solidproof smart contract audit, an audit report by Spy Wolf, and a Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team.

The assessments address contract behavior, operational risk, and team verification as BTCM approaches public trading.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative built around a phased rollout that begins on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The network operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart contracts, optional privacy features, and structured participation through validator and delegation mechanisms.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

