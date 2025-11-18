Thermoelectric Generator Market to see Wearables & Consumer Electronic Applications Grow at 13.6% CAGR to 2030 says Mordor Intelligence

Thermoelectric generator market growth accelerates with EU smart-building TEG mandates and rising adoption of micro-TEGs for maintenance-free industrial IOT nodes.

 | Source: Mordor Intelligence Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the thermoelectric generator market size is projected to grow from USD 1.05 billion in 2025 to USD 1.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.93%. The thermoelectric generator industry growth is driven by stricter emission regulations, technological advances boosting conversion efficiency to 15%, and broader applications ranging from automotive waste-heat recovery to wearable devices. Automotive remains the largest revenue contributor, while low-power, maintenance-free harvesters are expanding consumer adoption.  

Regulatory support, such as the U.S. EPA’s 2024 greenhouse-gas standards, favors solid-state solutions. Material innovations in nano-structured bismuth-telluride and silicon-germanium alloys are reducing payback times and increasing competitiveness.  

Emerging Trends  

Rising Use in Remote and Deep-Sea Operations 

Extreme missions, from space exploration to underwater research, are driving strong interest in advanced thermoelectric generators. Recent technological improvements have enhanced efficiency in high-temperature applications, enabling long-duration operations without relying on heavy batteries. In subsea environments, autonomous systems harness natural thermal gradients to sustain significant power loads over extended periods.  

Harnessing Waste Heat in Data Centers 

With the rise of high-performance computing, managing heat has become essential. Advanced cooling systems now allow thermoelectric devices to capture energy that would otherwise be lost, improving overall efficiency. Modular designs are increasingly integrated into liquid-cooling loops, helping facilities reduce energy waste while creating opportunities to repurpose excess heat. 

Thermoelectric Generator Segmentation: 

By Types: 

  • Single-Stage TEGs 
  • Multi-Stage TEGs 
  • Customized TEG Modules 

By Material 

  • Bismuth Telluride 
  • Lead Telluride 
  • Silicon-Germanium 
  • Others (Skutterudites, TAGS, etc.) 

By Source of Heat

  • Waste Heat Recovery 
  • Direct Heat Source (Combustion, Solar, etc.) 
  • Body Heat 
  • Radioisotope Heat Sources 

By Application 

  • Automotive 
  • Aerospace and Defense 
  • Industrial 
  • Consumer Electronics and Wearables 
  • Oil and Gas 
  • Healthcare 
  • Remote Power Generation 
  • Others 

By Geography 

  • North America 
  • United States 
  • Canada 
  • Mexico 

Europe 

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom 
  • France 
  • Italy 
  • NORDIC Countries 
  • Russia 
  • Rest of Europe 

Asia-Pacific 

  • China 
  • India 
  • Japan 
  • South Korea 
  • ASEAN Countries 
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific 

South America 

  • Brazil 
  • Argentina 
  • Rest of South America 

Middle East and Africa 

  • Saudi Arabia 
  • United Arab Emirates
  • South Africa 
  • Egypt 
  • Rest of the Middle East and Africa 

For a full breakdown of the thermoelectric generator market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:  

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/thermoelectric-generator-market?utm_source=globenewswire  

Regional Highlights: 

North America leads the market, driven by stringent vehicle regulations, established aerospace demand, and rapid expansion of data centers. High-performance computing facilities showcase the potential for large-scale energy recovery, while automotive innovations highlight strong commercial interest in exhaust and seat-comfort technologies. Government support for semiconductor manufacturing further strengthens domestic production and supply chain stability. 

Europe experiences moderate growth, supported by energy-efficiency initiatives and ongoing upgrades to heating infrastructure. Incentives for alternative thermoelectric materials drive innovation, while shifts in trade logistics create new operational challenges. Investments in electrification projects and pilot programs by automakers signal continued demand for thermoelectric solutions across the region. 

Explore Energy & Power Industry Research: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/energy-power?utm_source=globenewswire 

Thermoelectric Generator Companies Profiled in This Report

  • Gentherm Inc. 
  • II-VI Incorporated 
  • Laird Thermal Systems 
  • Ferrotec Holdings Corp. 
  • Komatsu Ltd. (KELK) 
  • TECTEG MFR 
  • Yamaha Corporation 
  • Evident Thermoelectrics 
  • Hi-Z Technology Inc. 
  • Tellurex Corp.
  • Alphabet Energy Inc. 
  • Kryotherm JSC 
  • Thermonamic Electronics 
  • Phononic Inc. 
  • Custom Thermoelectric LLC 
  • Micropelt GmbH 
  • RMT Ltd. 
  • Delta Electronics Inc. 
  • FluxTeq LLC 
  • CUI Devices 

Check Out Related Industry Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Solar PV mounting systems market: The report is segmented by type (fixed and tracking systems), material (aluminum, galvanized iron, etc.), technology (crystalline silicon, thin-film, etc.), application (residential, utility-scale, etc.), end user (EPCs, developers, etc.), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). 

Explore Full Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/solar-pv-mounting-systems-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Building-integrated photovoltaics market: The report is segmented by type (thin-film PV, crystalline PV), end user (residential, commercial & industrial), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa), with market size and revenue forecasts for each segment. 

Explore Full Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/building-integrated-photovoltaic-market?utm_source=globenewswire  

About Mordor Intelligence   

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Thermoelectric generators
                            
                            
                                Thermoelectric Power
                            
                            
                                Energy Harvesting
                            
                            
                                Clean Energy Tech
                            
                            
                                Renewable Energy
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading