PDFNJ and PSEG Foundation Engage NJ Students in Substance Use Prevention with Third Grade Life Choices Coloring and Activity Book

Millburn, NJ, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnership for a Drug‑Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), with support from the PSEG Foundation, will distribute its Third Grade Life Choices Coloring & Activity Book to 40,000 third-grade students across New Jersey this year.

These activity books are designed to teach children about healthy living and the importance of avoiding drugs, alcohol and tobacco. They feature a pledge contract that students, parents and teachers sign as a commitment to making positive choices.

“Helping young people make positive, drug-free choices is supporting not just their future, but the strength and well-being of entire communities,” said Maria Spina, Senior Manager of the PSEG Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility. “The PSEG Foundation believes that economic development, affordability, and well-being are essential pillars of a thriving community, and we’re supporting initiatives and investing in programs such as Partnership for Drug Free NJ, that empower individuals, strengthen families, and foster thriving communities for today, tomorrow, and beyond.”

The book combines fun and education with coloring pages, puzzles, and games that promote healthy habits, such as regular exercise, proper nutrition, and substance-free choices. At its heart is the contract: students sign it as their own promise, and parents and teachers sign it to show their support.

“We know that when 8‑ and 9-year-olds actually sign their name on something like this, it becomes personal,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “By involving students, parents, and teachers together, we’re planting seeds for long-term healthy decision‑making.”

The classroom packet also includes a poster-sized version of the contract for display in classrooms, a daily visual reminder of the students’ commitment to a drug-free life.

The coloring & activity book is part of PDFNJ’s broader effort to supplement substance-use prevention and health curricula in New Jersey schools. Supported by a grant from the PSEG Foundation, the program reaches hundreds of classrooms across the state.

Research shows that programs reaching students at a younger age can reduce the risk of substance use later in life. With parents, teachers and students working in partnership, the message resonates more powerfully and more consistently.

“We aim to give children a foundation for healthy, substance‑free lives,” Valente said.

For more information, visit drugfreenj.org/school/school‑based‑programs/3rd‑grade‑contract.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.