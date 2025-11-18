Former CIA Officer Reveals Details of a High-Level White House Plan to Rebuild American Power

Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a rare public statement , former CIA officer Buck Sexton has revealed details of a series of private White House meetings he says could signal a historic shift in America’s technological and national security strategy.

According to Sexton, the meetings between President Trump and his senior advisers are part of a sweeping agenda to restore U.S. dominance in global innovation and manufacturing. “The next step in Trump’s blueprint is to launch a full-scale, no-holds-barred tech offensive to cement America’s global economic dominance,” Sexton said. “I believe Trump is getting ready to issue a package of new AI Executive Orders that will outline the whole thing.”

Sexton says the effort, though not publicly acknowledged in detail, could rival the urgency and scope of the original Manhattan Project — the top-secret program that helped the United States win World War II and shape the world order for generations.

Echoes of History in a New Kind of War

Drawing on his background in intelligence and defense, Sexton compared the initiative to past moments of American ingenuity that changed the global landscape. “As game-changing as Los Alamos was for America in 1945… it was just as transformative for the country. Because it triggered a massive economic boom that reshaped the entire American economy, creating brand new industries out of thin air,” he said.

But this time, the battlefield is digital—and the stakes are higher than ever. “Once again, we’re in a global arms race to control a breakthrough technology that will dramatically change the course of history… Only this time, our race is not with the Nazis. It’s with China,” Sexton warned.

He added that the emerging class of Artificial Superintelligence, or ASI, represents a force unlike anything humanity has created. “This isn’t just a tool or a platform. This is intelligence itself. It can think, reason, adapt. It could design new systems, invent solutions, run entire industries without any human input whatsoever,” Sexton said.

The Race for Technological Supremacy

Sexton emphasized that the coming decade will determine whether the United States or China takes the lead in Artificial Intelligence development. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up,” he said. “Trump doesn’t want to be the President that loses AI dominance to China. That’s why he’s so dead set on winning this for America – no matter what it takes.”

To support this effort, Sexton says the administration is preparing large-scale federal programs aimed at both the defense and energy sectors, with Artificial Intelligence forming the core of future U.S. infrastructure.

One of the centerpiece projects, according to Sexton, involves building an AI-powered missile defense network known among insiders as “The Golden Dome.” “It’s going to be mind-blowing – think of a giant dome covering all of the U.S. with AI-powered lasers – capable of stopping and instantly vaporizing hypersonic missiles, nuclear payloads, and drone swarms,” he said.

He described the effort as one of the boldest undertakings since the Cold War, designed to ensure that America remains both technologically and militarily unassailable.

Reclaiming the American Dream

Beyond national defense, Sexton views this initiative as part of a larger mission to restore what he calls “the prosperity America once took for granted.” “This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim the prosperity we once took for granted,” he said. “It’s about putting America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away.”

He warned that decades of outsourcing, declining industry, and dependence on foreign supply chains have weakened the nation’s foundation—and that now, with the right leadership, the United States can reverse that trajectory.

“This is about reviving the American Dream — and making it real again,” Sexton said.

A Blueprint Rooted in Experience

Sexton, who spent years tracking America’s most dangerous threats during his tenure at the CIA, says his understanding of the nation’s vulnerabilities gives him a unique perspective on the urgency of this moment. “Every time the U.S. enters a major arms race, the same pattern plays out. The government pours massive funds into little-known tech companies… and those innovations turn into America’s next leap forward,” he explained.

He believes the decisions being made now behind closed doors could define America’s role in the world for the next half-century. “What’s happening right now is a radical shift,” Sexton said. “It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure our freedom, our strength, and our future remain in American hands.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who has briefed U.S. presidents and advised senior officials on intelligence operations and global threats. After his service, Sexton became co-host of the nationally syndicated Clay & Buck Show and a prominent media voice on national security and policy. He continues to bring his intelligence background to public discussions on geopolitics, defense, and the emerging technologies shaping America’s future.