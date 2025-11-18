Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the purchase of ordinary shares by a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.
Oculis accelerates its portfolio development with Privosegtor moving into the PIONEER pivotal program in Acute Optic Neuritis (AON) and Non-arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION)...Read More
