Taco Bell Honorary Fan Chefs Discuss the Launch of Taco Bell’s Fan Style Menu with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes, the best ideas come straight from the drive-thru line. Taco Bell is officially handing over the reins to its most creative customers with the debut of the Fan Style Menu, a national rollout of three fan-crafted favorites hitting menus across the country beginning November 20. Recently, the three Honorary “Fan Chefs” – Brock from Michigan, Kajol from Kentucky, and Sandra from Missouri – participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss their creations and what it’s like to see their custom orders on menus nationwide.

After calling on Taco Bell loyalists to submit their most inventive customized orders, the brand received more than 40,000 submissions from fans nationwide. From that incredible response, three standout creations rose to the top: the California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze. Now, the fans behind these viral creations are stepping into the spotlight as Taco Bell’s newest Honorary Fan Chefs.

The inaugural Fan Style Menu items include:

California Crunchwrap – A fresh twist on an iconic Taco Bell favorite, featuring steak, seasoned fries, guacamole, and all the signature Crunchwrap elements fans know and love.

– A fresh twist on an iconic Taco Bell favorite, featuring steak, seasoned fries, guacamole, and all the signature Crunchwrap elements fans know and love. Burrito Bliss – A vegetarian creation based on the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, featuring seasoned rice, refried beans, Pico de Gallo, Fiesta Strips, and creamy Avocado Ranch, all grilled together for the perfect blend of crunch and creaminess.

– A vegetarian creation based on the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, featuring seasoned rice, refried beans, Pico de Gallo, Fiesta Strips, and creamy Avocado Ranch, all grilled together for the perfect blend of crunch and creaminess. Cantina Craze – A flavor-forward remix inspired by the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, topped with Creamy Jalapeño Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Reduced-Fat Sour Cream.





The Fan Style platform continues to grow rapidly, now home to more than 85,000 fan-submitted custom creations. Fans can design, name, save, and share their custom orders directly in the Taco Bell app, earning Rewards points along the way.

The Fan Style Menu items will be available nationwide beginning November 20 exclusively through the Taco Bell app and in-restaurant kiosks at participating locations, for a limited time.

