Quantexa Named as a Category Leader in Chartis Research’s 2025 AML Transaction Monitoring and KYC Solutions Reports

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global pioneer in Decision Intelligence, has been recognized as a Category Leader in Chartis’ RiskTech Quadrant for anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring solutions and RiskTech Quadrant for KYC Solutions, 2025. Chartis Research is a leading provider of independent analysis on risk and compliance technology, and its reports are regarded as trusted benchmarks by financial institutions evaluating solutions and market leaders. The dual recognition by Chartis underscores its expanding influence in helping the world’s largest financial institutions reduce risk, fight financial crime, transform compliance, and scale AI responsibly.

Quantexa’s recognition as a Category Leader reflects its alignment with key AML market trends identified by Chartis, including explainable AI, real-time behavioral monitoring, and contextual risk intelligence. By enabling banks to connect and contextualize internal and external data at scale, Quantexa helps reduce false positives, strengthen investigations, and accelerate customer onboarding, all while meeting the rising regulatory expectations for transparency and model governance.

“Quantexa’s Category Leader placement reflects its robust data-driven methodology for typology identification in transaction monitoring, based on mature data integration capabilities combined with the company’s advanced analytics and contextual intelligence,” said Sean O’Malley, Research Director for Financial Crime & Control at Chartis Research. “Quantexa also stands out for several other factors considered increasingly important in this space: model quality and validation, processing speed and performance, data and systems integration and analytical modeling.”

Quantexa was also named a Category Leader in Chartis’ RiskTech Quadrant for KYC Solutions, 2025, earning top scores for customer profile enrichment and KYC scoring. This recognition highlights Quantexa’s ability to integrate internal and external data, workflow automation, and case management into a unified platform, enabling perpetual KYC monitoring and advanced risk scoring.

“Quantexa continues to demonstrate impressive growth, and its ability to unify and contextualize data continues to be a differentiator in the market," said Phil Mackenzie, Senior Research Principal at Chartis. "Moreover, its graph analytics and entity resolution capabilities continue to align strongly with a market that has become increasingly data-centric, a fact reflected in its Category Leader placement in the 2025 KYC Solutions quadrant."

Quantexa’s Category Leadership further underscores the strength of its Decision Intelligence platform, which supports diverse use cases and provides banks with a unified solution that helps reduce total cost of ownership (TCO).

“Being recognized as a category leader in AML, KYC, Fraud, Risk, and Customer Intelligence highlights the value of a holistic approach and a strong Financial Crime Compliance foundation that helps organizations grow safely,” said Alexon Bell, Chief Product Officer (FinCrime) for Quantexa. Chartis’s recognition of trusted data as the basis for effective AI aligns with our mission to fix an organization’s data which then unlocks multiple enterprise use cases. By harnessing trusted data, context, and AI, we empower customers to advance their prevention and compliance capabilities for the future.”

