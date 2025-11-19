Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Q4 2025 V1 Launch as Phase 6 Nears 99% Completion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering its most important stage yet. The team has confirmed that the first public version of its lending protocol will go live on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, marking a major step from development into delivery. At the same time, the project’s presale is approaching a key milestone, with Phase 6 almost fully allocated. Interest around the token has been building fast as the final stages of the offering get closer.





Mutuum Finance’s Growth and What the Project Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto platform developing a dual-model lending system. It aims to make lending markets more open and more transparent for users who want to borrow or earn yield on digital assets. The protocol is designed around smart contracts that automate lending, borrowing and risk control without relying on intermediaries.

Since early 2025, the presale has seen consistent expansion. Mutuum Finance has raised about $18.9M, and the holder count recently moved beyond 18,000, showing strong community traction at this stage of development. The project positions itself as a new crypto that is offering a utility-driven alternative to many tokens in the market.

Token Price, Presale Stage and Momentum

The presale token price is $0.035, which represents a 250% increase from the Phase 1 starting point of $0.01. Phase 6 is now near 99% allocation, indicating strong demand as the next pricing stage approaches. Many participants highlight the steady increase in activity, noting that each presale stage has fixed pricing and fixed allocation. As demand rises, the stages fill faster, and the price moves upward.

Mutuum Finance has also sold 800M tokens so far. From the full 4B supply, about 45.5% (around 1.82B tokens) is allocated to the presale. This structure places a large portion of supply in transparent public hands rather than concentrated early distribution.

Another feature drawing attention is the 24-hour leaderboard. The top daily participant receives $500 worth of MUTM, which increases engagement and keeps activity high throughout each stage. Combined with the ability to purchase MUTM through bank card payments, the presale has become one of the most active new token offerings under $1.





What V1 Will Introduce in Q4 2025

The upcoming V1 release is one of the biggest reasons the project is receiving attention. According to the official announcement on X , this version launches on the Sepolia testnet and includes the core architecture of Mutuum Finance’s lending system.

V1 arrives with the first liquidity pool that supports borrowing and supplying assets. Users who supply assets receive mtTokens, which grow in value as yield accumulates. Borrowers receive a separate debt token that tracks the open loan. Risk is handled through an on-chain liquidator bot that monitors under-collateralized positions and helps maintain balance in the system.

ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets for supply, borrowing and collateral use. This gives V1 a practical start with assets that have deep liquidity and stable trading volume. With these components in place, Mutuum Finance moves from concept into a real working product that users can test.

Security Foundations and Why They Matter Now

Strong security has been part of Mutuum Finance’s positioning since the beginning. The project completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, which is considered a positive indicator for a new DeFi platform. There is also an active $50,000 bug bounty focused on contract vulnerabilities. This setup helps attract users who want to participate in a new project but still prefer structured safety procedures.

The protocol’s design uses automatic liquidations, LTV rules and interest-rate models tuned to utilization. Borrowers can access variable or stable borrowing rates, and liquidations happen through smart contracts, not manual intervention. These features have helped shape the project into one of the top crypto contenders building long-term value rather than short-term token movement.

Long-Term Value

Mutuum Finance is also developing a USD-pegged stablecoin that will be minted and burned on demand. Interest generated on the stablecoin flows into the protocol treasury. This treasury-based structure adds an additional revenue layer and acts as another reason the token design has drawn interest from early supporters.

The roadmap also includes a planned Layer-2 expansion. Scaling into an L2 network provides cheaper transactions, higher throughput and more flexibility for future features. Many market watchers believe this combination—lending protocol, yield system, stablecoin and L2 roadmap—creates a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Mutuum Finance also plans to integrate secure price feeds using Chainlink-based oracle systems, which will keep collateral valuations accurate during volatile conditions. This is key for a lending protocol where liquidations depend on real-time price updates.

Why Phase 6 Nearing 99% Allocation Matters

Phase 6 edging toward full allocation has increased interest around the token. As stages move toward completion, the remaining supply at the current price becomes limited. With every stage offering a higher price point, many buyers focus on entering before the next increase.

Whale participation has also appeared at several points of the presale, with individual large buys pushing allocation numbers higher. Early investors often view these moves as a sign of confidence in the project’s direction.

With V1 approaching, strong presale progress and consistent community growth, many observers consider Mutuum Finance one of the standout new crypto projects under $1 entering Q4 2025. The next few months could decide how quickly the ecosystem scales from early development to active usage, and the presale metrics so far show strong movement in that direction.