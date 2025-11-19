Bitget Wallet Expands Self-Custodial Tokenized Stock Trading Suite

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading everyday finance app, has expanded its real-world asset (RWA) trading capabilities with new enhancements for tokenized stocks and ETFs, alongside the introduction of stock-linked perpetual futures. The upgrade further strengthens Bitget Wallet's role as a self-custodial gateway to global onchain equity markets, arriving as tokenized Treasuries surpass USD 8.6 billion in market capitalization and RWA adoption accelerates across both traditional and decentralized finance.

Through its integration with Ondo Global Markets, Bitget Wallet now offers one of the most comprehensive self-custodial interfaces for tokenized equities. Users can hold and trade more than 100 tokenized stocks and ETFs backed by regulated custodians, with 24/5 market access, instantaneous onchain settlement, and no dependency on brokerage accounts or geographic permissions. This model has gained particular relevance in emerging markets, where stablecoins are widely used but access to U.S. capital markets remains constrained.

The expansion comes amid a larger evolution in how global users interact with traditional assets. Tokenized stocks, ETFs, and Treasuries are increasingly viewed as an accessible entry point for long-term holding, while onchain tools offer faster settlement, improved transparency, and alternative ways to manage market exposure. Mobile-first wallets like Bitget Wallet are emerging as distribution channels for these instruments, providing both access and execution directly onchain.

"Users want direct, self-custodial access to global markets without intermediaries or geographic limitations," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Tokenized equities enable this at the ownership layer, while the addition of stock-linked perps provides optional tools for hedging and strategy — all within a self-custodial, transparent framework."

Under its broader onchain equity program, Bitget Wallet is introducing two components: a five-week holding initiative for tokenized stocks from November 19 to December 26, and a trading-volume component from November 19 to November 28. Participants may receive weekly distributions in leading stock tokens or compete for a share of a USD 550,000 prize pool.

