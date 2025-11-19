City of Dallas Orders Additional Beam Global EV ARC™ Systems

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, announced today that the City of Dallas has placed an order for seven additional EV ARC™ sustainable electric vehicle (EV) charging systems. This marks the City’s third EV ARC™ deployment and fourth overall Beam Global purchase.

The systems will be used to charge the City’s growing fleet of EVs, including electric pickup trucks. Each EV ARC™ generates and stores its own clean electricity and can be deployed without construction, electrical work, or a utility connection, providing immediate, off-grid EV charging and backup power in emergencies. The purchase was made via the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract.

“This is an excellent example of our pre-negotiated contracts making it as easy for our customers to buy our products, as our products make it for them to deploy EV charging infrastructure,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Our recently renewed GSA contract, and our recently announced Sourcewell contract, enable government organizations to acquire Beam Global solutions without having to go through lengthy and complex bidding processes. They get the fastest deployed charging infrastructure they need in a fraction of the time. The City of Dallas, and many other state and local governments in the United States, are continuing to buy our products - even as the federal government has ceased to do so for the time being - because fleet electrification just makes sense.”

The City of Dallas aims for all new light-duty vehicles and transit buses to be fully electric by 2030 and for its entire fleet to be 100% electric by 2040, as part of its comprehensive climate action plan targeting carbon neutrality by 2050. Beam Global’s transportable, renewable charging solutions enable the City of Dallas’s transition to a resilient, zero-emission transportation future.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

