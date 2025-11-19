Blockchain Identity Management Market Set to Surpass USD 331.03 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 65.53% | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain Identity Management Market size is valued at USD 5.88 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 331.03 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 65.53% during the forecast period 2026–2033.

The market is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years because to growing concerns about privacy and data security threats, a rise in digital transformations, and the adoption of blockchain technology to guarantee safe KYC and authentications.





The U.S. Blockchain Identity Management Market is projected to grow from USD 1.80 Billion in 2025E to USD 88.77 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 62.86%.

Rapid digital transformation, robust cybersecurity efforts, and an expanding enterprise of blockchain-based identity verification solutions in the banking, government, and healthcare sectors are driving the growth of the U.S. market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Software Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 48.60% in 2025; Services is Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 68.27% During 2026–2033

Software segment dominated the market driven by the extensive deployment of blockchain identity platforms in enterprise and governmental networks. Services is the fastest growing segment due to growing reliance on system integration and maintenance services.

By Deployment Type, Private Blockchain Dominated with a 44.30% Share in 2025; Hybrid Blockchain is Projected to Expand at the Fastest CAGR of 70.12%

Private Blockchain segment dominated the market due to the segment providing enhanced data privacy, access control, and suited for regulated sectors such as banking and healthcare. Hybrid Blockchain is the fastest-growing segment owing to the advantage of public transparency and private access control.

By Identity Type, Enterprise Segment Held the Highest Market Share of 57.90% in 2025; Individual Segment is Anticipated to Record the Fastest CAGR of 67.54%

Enterprise segment dominated the market due to many organizations adopted blockchain identity to verify their employees securely, closely control vendors, and automate compliance. Individuals is the fastest growing segment as consumers find decentralized digital wallets useful in conducting transactions and identity verification online.

By Application, KYC & Compliance Held the Largest Market Share of 41.70% in 2025; Digital ID is Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 69.85% During 2026–2033

KYC & Compliance segment dominated the market, on account of increasing BFSI and fintech applications to prevent fraud and adhere to strict regulations. Digital ID is the fastest growing segment, with states and corporates actively supporting ID goals for the public and consumers.

By End-Use Industry, BFSI Led with a 38.20% Market Share in 2025; Government Segment is Projected to Witness the Fastest CAGR of 70.68%

BFSI segment dominated the market due to the segment was the first to adopt blockchain identity solutions to secure onboarding, AML compliance, and transaction verification. Government is the fastest growing segment as national e-identity projects use blockchain to protect citizen data.

Regional Insights:

The North America Blockchain Identity Management Market dominated with a 38.92% share, due to the strong digital infrastructure and early blockchain deployment in the U.S. and Canada.

The Asia Pacific Blockchain Identity Management Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 69.90% during 2026–2033. Rising digital transformation initiatives drive growth and increasing fintech ecosystems, and robust government financial backing for blockchain-based identity models lift its usage across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Companies:

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Oracle

Bitfury Group

NEC Corporation

Civic Technologies

Evernym

Blockpass IDN

ShoCard

Netki

SelfKey Foundation

Factom

Unum ID

SpringRole

KYC-Chain

Dock Labs AG

Bitnation

NuID Inc.

Accenture

Blockchain Identity Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 5.88 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 331.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 65.53% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Software, Hardware, Services)

• By Deployment Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain)

• By Identity Type (Individual, Enterprise)

• By Application (Authentication, KYC & Compliance, Access Control, Digital ID)

• By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In October 2025 , IBM launched Digital Asset Haven, a multi-blockchain identity and asset platform for regulated sectors such as banking and government. It enhances decentralized identity management and compliance, reinforcing IBM’s leadership in secure enterprise blockchain infrastructure.

, IBM launched Digital Asset Haven, a multi-blockchain identity and asset platform for regulated sectors such as banking and government. It enhances decentralized identity management and compliance, reinforcing IBM’s leadership in secure enterprise blockchain infrastructure. In August 2025, Microsoft introduced Crescent, a cryptographic identity library improving credential unlinkability and decentralized authentication. The solution strengthens privacy, transparency, and interoperability, positioning Microsoft as a key innovator in digital identity security.

