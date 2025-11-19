ASUS Launches Exclusive Early Black Friday Offers

KEY POINTS

Start saving early : Early Black Friday deals begin November 21, with additional discounts launching on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

: Early Black Friday deals begin November 21, with additional discounts launching on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Massive holiday savings : Get up to C$750 off and up to 50% off ASUS laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, and more.

: Get up to C$750 off and up to 50% off ASUS laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, and more. Shop at your favorite retailers: Deals available at Amazon, ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Costco, London Drugs, Staples, Walmart, and more.



TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today unveiled a full lineup of limited-time offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, available at participating retailers starting Nov 21st, with deals already available now. Whether you're looking for a new laptop for the university, a new laptop for your business, upgrading a home workstation, looking for your dream gaming setup, or preparing for a hybrid work setup, ASUS has a device for every need and every budget.

This holiday season, ASUS makes it easy for students, professionals, creators, and gamers to find the perfect laptop, desktop, or Chromebook. With savings up to C$750 and 50% off, now is the ideal time for gifts, upgrades, or a new everyday companion. The lineup spans everyday models, premium OLED creator tools, and high-performance gaming systems, ensuring every shopper finds the right fit.

Early Access to Black Friday Savings

Get a head start on Black Friday with early access to exceptional savings. Starting November 21, participating retailers will showcase a curated selection of ASUS devices designed for every type of user, from students and everyday consumers to professionals, creators, and gamers. These early deals offer the perfect opportunity to secure top-performing laptops, desktops, and more before the season’s busiest shopping period. Some of the standout deals include:

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA-DS91T-CA) — Was C$2,499, now C$1,999 (C$500 off) on the ASUS Store

Dual 3K 14" OLED touchscreens, Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285H processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD. Ideal for multitaskers and creative professionals who need expanded screen space to boost productivity.

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-DS52-CA) — Was C$1,399, now C$999 (C$400 off) on the ASUS Store

14” ultralight powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, a stunning OLED display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, up to 32 hours of battery life, and under 1 kg. Ideal for users who prioritize all-day battery life and mobility with a stunning laptop.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607KA-DS52-CB) — Was C$1,199, now C$799 (C$400 off) on the ASUS Store

A powerful 16-inch laptop featuring the new AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Processor with AMD Radeon™ Graphics, 16GB RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD. Designed for users who want strong performance, ample storage, and a larger display for work, entertainment, and everyday multitasking, all at an exceptional value.

ASUS Zenbook S14 (UX5406SA-DH71T-CB) — Was C$1,999, now C$1,799 (C$200 off) on the ASUS Store

Stunning 14" 3K 120Hz OLED, Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 1.2cm thin. Ideal for professionals who value premium visuals and a highly portable form factor.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (FA401KM-DS74-CA) — Was C$2,299, now C$1,799 (C$500 off) on the ASUS Store

14" 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen™ 7 350 processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, designed for gamers and developers on the move who need compact yet powerful performance.

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX608JH-SS54-CB) — Was C$1,799.99, now C$1,149.99 (C$650 off) on Staples and the ASUS Store

16" 1920×1200 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13450HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, perfect for gamers looking for reliable performance and smooth, immersive gameplay at an approachable price while keeping top performance.

ASUS Vivobook S14 (M5406KA-DS71-CA) — Was C$1,649, now C$999 (C$650 off) on the ASUS Store

14" OLED, AMD Ryzen 7 350, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD. Ideal for students and creators seeking a well-rounded laptop with strong performance and premium visuals.

ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1503CVA-P716512-CA) — Was C$1,699, now C$949 (C$750 off) on the ASUS Store

15.6" FHD, Intel Core i7-1355U, Windows 11 Pro, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, enterprise-grade security. Ideal for business professionals needing a secure, reliable, and efficient work laptop.

ASUS ExpertBook P1 (P1403CVA-P716512-CA) — Was C$1,299, now C$949 (C$350 off) on the ASUS Store

14" FHD, Intel Core i7-13620H Processor, Windows 11 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Ideal for hybrid workers and SMB teams needing a compact, dependable business system.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (FX707VJ-RB53-CA) — Was C$1,299, now C$899 (C$400 off) on Canada Computers and the ASUS Store

17.3" 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-210H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Ideal for gamers seeking an immersive large-screen experience with excellent value.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406MA-DS71T-CA) — Was C$2,199, now C$1,499 (C$700 off) on Amazon, Best Buy and the ASUS Store

Dual OLED displays, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD. Ideal for professionals and content creators who rely on multi-screen versatility.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (E1504GA-WB32-CB) — Was C$599, now C$399.98 (C$199 off) on Walmart

15.6" display, Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Ideal for budget-conscious students and families seeking dependable everyday performance.

ASUS ExpertCenter V500 Desktop (V500MVC-CSI58512-CB) — Was C$849.99, now C$599.99 (C$250 off) on Costco

Efficient desktop configuration designed for productivity and home office environments powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Ideal for home office users and small business owners needing a reliable workstation.

More Incredible Deals Coming for Black Friday

Starting November 28, ASUS will roll out its biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings of the year. These limited-time offers feature premium devices across every category, including high-performance gaming laptops, powerful creator systems, and productivity-focused models, giving shoppers the chance to upgrade or gift top-tier technology at exceptional value. A few examples of these standout deals are highlighted below for reference.

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LR-XS96) — Was C$4,499, now C$3,799 (C$700 off) on the ASUS Store

18" 240Hz Mini LED ROG Nebula HDR display, Windows 11 Pro, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070Ti Laptop GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD. Ideal for esports competitors and performance-driven users seeking flagship-level hardware.

ROG Flow Z13 (GZ302EA-XS96) — Was C$2,999, now C$2,699 (C$300 off) on the ASUS Store

13.4" 2-in-1 gaming tablet with high-end processor options, discrete-class graphics, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. Featuring the AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 Processor, it delivers the power of a gaming laptop and a stunning 2.5K 185Hz display. Ideal for gamers and creators who need exceptional mobility without sacrificing performance, including running large AI language models.

ASUS Gaming V16 (V3607VU-DS73-CA) — Was C$1,449, now C$1,049 (C$400 off) on Amazon and the ASUS Store

16" gaming laptop with Intel Core i7-240H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. Ideal for gamers seeking reliable performance and longevity for modern titles while keeping the price low.



ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CKA-DS03-CB) — Was C$399, now C$199 (C$200 off) on Best Buy and the ASUS Store

15.6" Chromebook, Celeron N4500, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. Ideal for students and everyday users who want a simple, secure ChromeOS experience at an affordable price point.

There’s Always a Great Deal at ASUS

Even if you miss our limited-time flash sales, ASUS ensures you never miss out on value. From high-performance gaming rigs to productivity-focused business systems, there’s something for every need and budget. Explore our ongoing offers and discover your next device at asus.com/ca-en/deals

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Black Friday deals: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/site/holidays/black-friday-deals/

ASUS Deals: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/deals

ASUS: https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_CA_Homepage

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6eec58c1-d676-4d30-9dc8-1b2e0b38b3b6