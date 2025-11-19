BTCC Exchange Reports 146% Total Reserve Ratio in November 2025, Reinforcing Industry-Leading Financial Transparency

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, has released its November 2025 Proof of Reserve (PoR) report, showing a strong 146% total reserve ratio that continues to exceed industry standards.

The November report reveals solid reserve strength across all major digital assets:

Bitcoin (BTC): 162%

Ethereum (ETH): 165%

Tether (USDT): 160%

Cardano (ADA): 150%

USD Coin (USDC): 133%

Ripple (XRP): 124%

BTCC's total reserve ratio has consistently remained well above 100% throughout 2025, demonstrating financial resilience across varying market conditions. The exchange's reserves have shown an overall upward trajectory from 132% in July to 141% in August, 143% in September, and 152% in October.

"We've maintained our reserve ratio well above 100% since May 2025," said Marcus Chen, Product Manager at BTCC. "Strong reserves matter most during market turbulence; they ensure user assets remain fully protected regardless of conditions."

BTCC conducts monthly Merkle Tree audits to verify that the exchange holds sufficient reserves to cover all user deposits, a practice that has become central to the platform's commitment to transparency.

Flexible Savings Campaign Now Available

As part of BTCC's commitment to helping users maximize their holdings during periods of market uncertainty, the exchange has launched a Flexible Savings campaign that allows users to earn yields while maintaining full access to their funds.

The program offers tiered Annual Percentage Yields (APY) based on deposit amounts, with rates ranging from 8% to 18% for deposits of 1,000 USDT or more. The flexible savings campaign supports multiple cryptocurrencies and features automatic interest compounding.

Users can learn more about BTCC’s Flexible Savings campaign here .

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange