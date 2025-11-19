Inside the White House Meetings Aiming to Redefine America’s Future

Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Sexton, a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security analyst, is warning that a quiet but powerful transformation is underway inside the White House — one that could reshape America’s future.

“It’s important that America understands what’s about to happen – because this is going to be truly unprecedented.”

Sexton said the focus of these private discussions is unlike anything he’s witnessed in his years in intelligence and media. The stakes, he explained, go far beyond typical legislation or party politics. “This is not about politics as usual,” he said. “What’s unfolding now could alter the balance of power for the rest of the century.”

The Technology That Could Rebuild America

At the center of these briefings, Sexton explained, lies Artificial Superintelligence — a form of AI capable of designing, adapting, and reasoning without human guidance. He emphasized that this technology could define global dominance for decades to come.

“This isn’t just a tool or a platform,” Sexton said. “This is intelligence itself. It can think, reason, adapt… it could design new systems, invent solutions, run entire industries… without any human input whatsoever.”

He described it as the next phase of human progress, but one that comes with existential stakes. “We’re talking about something that can do everything a human can do… only 100 times better.”

Sexton believes this new frontier represents a chance for America to reclaim its leadership in science, manufacturing, and defense — or lose it permanently.

A Global Race for Technological Control

Sexton warned that the world is already in a high-speed competition to control this technology. According to him, whoever dominates Artificial Superintelligence will control the direction of the global economy and the modern battlefield.

“Practically every AI expert in the world believes the same thing,” he said. “Whoever controls this form of AI, controls the world.”

He cited reports that China’s top leadership is aggressively investing in this field. “He’s 100% convinced controlling ASI won’t just shift the global balance of power… it will completely rewire it – and China intends to be first.”

Sexton added that the United States cannot afford to underestimate that challenge. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

Reinforcing National Defense and Economic Power

Beyond the race for intelligence itself, Sexton said this initiative could drive massive breakthroughs in America’s defense systems and industrial base. He described a potential AI-powered military network capable of operating at unimaginable speed and precision.

“Artificial Superintelligence could be the key to America building the first fully autonomous AI-powered military,” Sexton explained. “I’m talking about fighter jets, tanks, submarines, drones… all capable of operating in a war without a single human.”

But the implications go far beyond warfare. Sexton sees this as the blueprint for an American renewal — one that restores both national security and economic prosperity. “Our factories thrived. Our technology was miles ahead of everyone else. Our middle class exploded,” he said. “Everything we think of as the American Dream was born out of that moment — and we can do it again.”

A Defining Moment for the Next Century

Sexton says these recent White House meetings represent a moment of decision — one that will determine whether America leads the next age of innovation or falls behind.

“This is how America stays free, stays strong, and stays first,” he said.

And while the details remain closely held, Sexton insists the scale and urgency of what’s being planned are clear. “It’s an operation built on speed, secrecy, and scale,” he said. “Once the switch flips, there’s no turning back.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security analyst who served in the Middle East and Asia during the Global War on Terror. He later became co-host of the nationally syndicated Clay & Buck Show, one of the highest-rated talk programs in the U.S. Sexton continues to analyze how intelligence, defense, and emerging technologies are reshaping the future of American leadership.