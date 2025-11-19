Veterinary Oncology Market Size Booms at 12.14% CAGR by 2034, reports Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary oncology market size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 4.86 billion by 2034, rising at a 12.14% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6324

Key Takeaways

Veterinary oncology sector pushed the market to USD 1.58 billion by 2024.

Long-term projections show a USD 4.86 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 12.14% in between 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the market in 2024.

Europe is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By animal type, the canine segment led the veterinary oncology market in 2024.

By animal type, the feline segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the upcoming years.

By therapy type, the surgery segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By therapy type, the chemotherapy segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the studied years.

By cancer type, the skin cancer segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By cancer type, the lymphoma segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe.



Ongoing Advances in Biopsies: What is the Prominent Impacting Factor in Veterinary Oncology?

Specifically, the global veterinary oncology market leverages diverse diagnosis, treatment, and management of different cancers in numerous animal species. The prospective expansion is mainly fueled by a rise in cases of cancer in pets, increasing awareness of animal health, and breakthroughs in treatment options and diagnostics. Moreover, worldwide scientists are focusing on the revolution of targeted therapies, advanced immunotherapy, and novel diagnostic techniques, especially liquid biopsies, which are resulting in more accurate and less toxic treatments.

Key Indicators and Highlights

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 1.77 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 4.86 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 12.14 % Leading Region North America by 53.9% Market Segmentation By Animal Type, By Therapy Type, By Cancer Type, By Region Top Key Players Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Siemens Healthineers (Varian), Accuray Incorporated, PetCure Oncology, Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo (ZENOAQ), Morphogenesis Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, Regeneus Ltd, OHC (The One Health Company), LiteCure LLC, Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, Aesculight LLC, Mars Petcare, Virbac, Merck & Co., Inc.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Drivers in the Veterinary Oncology Market?

In July 2025, Petco Love invested $100,000 over two years to support covering the expense of cancer treatments for dogs and cats at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

In August 2024, Akston Biosciences Corporation collaborated with Purdue University to co-develop an anti-cPD-L1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapy to treat cancer in dogs.

What is the Major Limitation in the Veterinary Oncology Market?

The global companies are facing hurdles in the rising need for higher expenditure on advanced treatments, a lack of qualified veterinary oncologists, and restricted public awareness about earlier detection and treatment options.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing the largest share, North America registered dominance in the market in 2024. The region is increasingly developing strategic alliances to empower innovation and accelerate access to sophisticated solutions. Alongside, researchers of this region are putting efforts into the progression of new anti-cPD-L1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies for canine bladder cancer and Listeria-based immunotherapies. Whereas, in March 2025, ELIAS Cancer Immunotherapy (ECI), the foremost autologous adoptive cell therapy for canine osteosarcoma, received full USDA approval, and it is available across the U.S.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

How did Europe Expand Notably in the Veterinary Oncology Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, Europe is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the market. Certain players are encouraging groundbreakings in diagnostics, particularly AI-powered imaging and molecular profiling, which enable early detection and more precise treatment strategies. Furthermore, the market has been stepping towards the exploration of the use of gene electrotransfer (GET) to transfer genes encoding cytokines, like interleukin-12 (IL-12), directly to tumor sites. Last year, the Nu.Q Canine Cancer Test was unveiled in Europe by Antech, which is used as a faster screening tool in the detection of lymphoma and hemangiosarcoma in dogs.

Segmental Insights

By animal type analysis

Which Animal Type Led the Veterinary Oncology Market in 2024?

The canine segment accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2024. A significant driver is the growing cases of a variety of cancers in dogs, such as lymphoma, mast cell tumors, and osteosarcoma. For these cases, the FDA approved advanced oral targeted therapy mainly for mast cell tumors, but also efficacious in anal sac adenocarcinomas and thyroid carcinomas. Additionally, the Verdinexor (Laverdia-CA1) was also approved oral tablet for canine lymphoma.

Whereas the feline segment is predicted to register the fastest growth in the coming era. Cats are prone to many cancer types, for which leaders are promoting a novel drug candidate to target the protein STAT3, which further acts as a "faulty switch" for cancer cell progression. Besides this, toceranib phosphate (Palladia) and masitinib are being employed for feline cancers, including oral squamous cell carcinoma (FOSCC) and mast cell tumors. Although the wider implementation of electrochemotherapy (ECT) is boosting the uptake of anti-cancer drugs (like bleomycin) into tumor cells.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By therapy type analysis

What Made the Surgery Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the surgery segment led with the biggest revenue share of the veterinary oncology market. The leading companies are fostering minimally invasive solutions and intraoperative imaging that enable tumor removal, quicker healing, and lowered recovery times. As well as the emergence of near-infrared (NIR) image-guided surgery, optical coherence tomography (OCT), and CT & MRI are widely used to locate tumours, examine margins during surgery, and avoid damage to crucial structures.

On the other hand, the chemotherapy segment is anticipated to expand rapidly. Nowadays, the globe is exploring innovative metronomic chemotherapy, molecular-targeted therapies, and the integration of advanced diagnostics, such as precision medicine. For instance, thalidomide and doxycycline are used in combination protocols due to their anti-inflammatory and anti-angiogenic properties. Inclusion of cancer vaccines, like ONCEPT, a USDA-approved DNA vaccine for stage II and III oral canine melanoma, also encourages the overall segmental growth.

By cancer type analysis

Which Cancer Type Dominated the Veterinary Oncology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the skin cancer segment held a major revenue share of the market. The segment is driven by the escalating development of skin cancer risk, especially in certain breeds, like Boxers, Bulldogs, Dalmatians, and short-haired dogs, which spend time outdoors. However, toceranib phosphate (Palladia) and masitinib (Kinavet) are utilised to inhibit particular proteins (like the KIT receptor), and are approved for use in canine mast cell tumors and tested in other skin cancers.

During 2025-2034, the lymphoma segment will expand fastest in the market. As dogs possess a greater predisposition, they are highly susceptible to lymphoma. For these instances, the companies are emphasising the development of more effective immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and advanced diagnostics. Recent clinical trials have shown that autologous vaccines, made from a dog's own tumor cells or a DNA vaccine, can be used to target canine telomerase.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global veterinary hematology analyzers market is valued at US$ 1.01 billion in 2024, increasing to US$ 1.07 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.72 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2025 to 2034.

The global veterinary biological product market stands at US$ 17.9 billion in 2024, rising to US$ 18.58 billion in 2025, and is projected to hit US$ 25.9 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period.

The global veterinary CRO and CDMO market is estimated at US$ 7.17 billion in 2024, expected to grow to US$ 7.77 billion in 2025, and further reach US$ 16.13 billion by 2034, at a strong CAGR of 8.43% between 2025 and 2034.

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is valued at US$ 2.68 billion in 2024, increasing to US$ 2.89 billion in 2025, and projected to reach US$ 5.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.95%.

The global veterinary rehabilitation services market stands at US$ 1.00 billion in 2024, rising to US$ 1.12 billion in 2025, and expected to reach US$ 3.01 billion by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 11.74% through the forecast timeline.

The global veterinary vaccines market is valued at US$ 9.47 billion in 2024, increasing to US$ 10.04 billion in 2025, and projected to reach US$ 17.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.07%.

The global companion animal health market size is estimated at US$ 25.28 billion in 2024, expanding to US$ 27.64 billion in 2025, and forecasted to reach US$ 61.74 billion by 2034, registering a strong CAGR of 9.34% between 2025 and 2034.

The global monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market is valued at US$ 1.23 billion in 2024, growing to US$ 1.45 billion in 2025, and anticipated to surge to US$ 6 billion by 2034, exhibiting a high CAGR of 17.13%.

The global non-sterile compounding pharmacy market is calculated at US$ 5.97 billion in 2024, increasing to US$ 6.41 billion in 2025, and projected to reach US$ 12.11 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period.

What are the Latest Developments in the Veterinary Oncology Market?

In June 2025, Zoetis Inc., the world’s major animal health company, introduced AI Masses, the newest addition to the Vetscan Imagyst analyzer for the detection of neoplastic cells with accuracy.

In June 2025, Vetigenics launched a CHECKMATE K9, the first dual immune checkpoint inhibitor study in dogs with solid tumors.

In May 2025, SpotitEarly, a biotech startup, launched the U.S. market with $20.3 million in funding for the detection of cancer using AI and dogs.



Veterinary Oncology Market Key Players List

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Siemens Healthineers (Varian)

Accuracy Incorporated

PetCure Oncology

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo (ZENOAQ)

Morphogenesis Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Regeneus Ltd

OHC (The One Health Company)

LiteCure LLC

Cutting Edge Laser Technologies

Aesculight LLC

Mars Petcare

Virbac

Merck & Co., Inc.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Animal Type

Canine

Feline

Equine: ~ 1.53%.



By Therapy Type

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Others: Including targeted therapies and gene therapies.



By Cancer Type

Skin Cancer

Lymphoma

Mast Cell Tumors

Osteosarcoma

Others: Including mammary tumors, hemangiosarcoma, and soft tissue sarcomas.



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6324

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest