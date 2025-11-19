Buoyant and Carahsoft Partner to Make Service Mesh for Kubernetes Available to the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buoyant and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Buoyant’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the enterprise version of Linkerd available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Modernizing Government IT requires a modern, memory-safe, quantum-ready foundation for security and reliability, and that's precisely what Linkerd delivers for Kubernetes environments," said William Morgan, Buoyant CEO. "We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to bring our technology to the Public Sector and know that their deep expertise will be instrumental for Government agencies and Public Sector contractors to build the resilient and secure applications that power their critical infrastructure.”

Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd is a production-ready distribution of the open source Linkerd service mesh, fully hardened for sustained enterprise use. Built on Linkerd’s lightweight, memory-safe Rust foundation, it provides enterprise-grade capabilities that organizations need for mission-critical deployments. The platform enforces Zero-Trust principles without requiring application code changes, leveraging mutual TLS (mTLS) with post-quantum encryption and cryptographic workload identity. Beyond security, Linkerd drives significant cost savings by replacing expensive application load balancers and reducing cross-zone network expenses through High Availability Zonal Load Balancing (HAZL) and automated lifecycle management. For Government customers, the solution meets stringent security requirements with FIPS 140-2 and 140-3 validated encryption, and provides best-in-class supply chain security with immutable images and digest-signed SBOM and SLSA provenance attestations as OCI 1.1 referrers.

“As Government organizations face increasingly complex architecture, managing service-to-service communication consumes valuable time and energy,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd centralizes and automates this communication, delivering enhanced security, reliability and visibility. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to providing streamlined access to solutions that simplify operational complexity, enabling our customers to focus on mission-critical objectives.”

Buoyant Enterprise for Linkerd is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or Buoyant@carahsoft.com .

