Flex Partners with Shiseido Americas to Bring HSA/FSA Eligibility to Premium, Science-Based Skincare

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex, the leading HSA/FSA infrastructure for health and wellness brands, today announced a new partnership with beauty and skincare company Shiseido Americas. The collaboration allows US customers to use their HSA/FSA funds seamlessly to purchase eligible skincare products directly on shiseido.com, drdennisgross.com, and cledepeaubeaute.com, bringing premium, science-based skincare to more consumers using pre-tax dollars.

“Every year, billions of HSA and FSA dollars go unspent simply because people don’t realize what qualifies,” said Sam O’Keefe, CEO and Co-Founder of Flex. “Our partnership with Shiseido expands consumer choice and makes it easier for people to use pre-tax dollars on high-quality skincare that supports their overall health.”

Eligible products from brands like Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Clé de Peau Beauté, and Shiseido will be clearly marked on their websites, where customers will be able to seamlessly use Flex’s integrated platform during checking out to instantly verify eligibility and spend their HSA/FSA funds.

Behind the scenes, Flex handles the complexity of IRS eligibility requirements, making it easy for brands like Shiseido to accept HSA/FSA payments online. With built-in eligibility verification and support for Letters of Medical Necessity, Flex ensures that customers can confidently shop for qualifying products without worrying about post-purchase claims or paperwork. Through this partnership, Flex and Shiseido Americas aim to bridge the gap between wellness and beauty by supporting customers’ skin health through tax-advantaged spending.

About Flex

Flex is the HSA/FSA payments infrastructure for top health and wellness brands. Built for omnichannel retailers, Flex helps businesses unlock over $150B in pre-tax health spending—boosting AOV by up to 50% without adding new acquisition channels. From recurring payments to mixed-eligibility carts, Flex integrates seamlessly into your existing tech stack and handles the complexity of HSA/FSA so your team doesn't have to. Learn more at www.withflex.com.

About Shiseido Americas

Shiseido Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Shiseido Company, Limited, a leading global beauty company. Shiseido Americas' portfolio of prestige beauty brands includes Shiseido, NARS, Clé de Peau Beauté, Drunk Elephant, Tory Burch Beauty, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare and several prestige fragrance brands including Issey Miyake and Narciso Rodriguez. Shiseido Americas is headquartered in New York City with employees in the United States, Canada, and throughout Latin America.

Media Contact

press@withflex.com