MotorTrend Reveals 2026 SUV of the Year™ with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorTrend has announced the Cadillac ESCALADE IQ as its 2026 SUV of the Year, honoring the luxury electric SUV for redefining what shoppers can expect from the most competitive segment in the U.S. auto market. Recently, Kristen Lee, Senior Features Editor at MotorTrend, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss this year’s winner and the trends shaping the SUV and auto market.

As SUVs continue to dominate consumer demand, MotorTrend recognized the ESCALADE IQ for delivering an industry-leading combination of design, technology, performance, craftsmanship, and real-world usability.

MotorTrend’s judges noted that the ESCALADE IQ represents a distinctly American approach to modern luxury, combining bold design with a “more is more” ethos that directly addresses the biggest questions facing today’s EV buyers. The result is a flagship SUV that is comfortable and engaging to drive, meticulously crafted, and packed with cutting-edge technology that sets a new benchmark for the segment.

Engineered to eliminate the compromises typically associated with electric vehicles, the ESCALADE IQ’s shape, motors, and battery architecture combine for exceptional efficiency and capability.

Each SUV of the Year contender is evaluated not against other competitors, but against MotorTrend’s six key criteria: advancement in design, engineering excellence, performance of intended function, value, safety, and efficiency. Eligibility is limited to all-new or significantly updated vehicles for the coming model year.

MotorTrend’s full analysis of the ESCALADE IQ, including scoring, testing results, and behind-the-scenes insights is available now in its 2026 SUV of the Year award story.

For more, visit MotorTrend.com

About Kristen Lee

Kristen Lee is a Senior Features Editor at MotorTrend. She has been covering the automotive industry for more than a decade, having written for Road & Track, Jalopnik, Business Insider, and The Drive. She has appeared on Jay Leno’s Garage, ABC’s Good Morning America, The Smoking Tire podcast, Fusion’s Car vs. America, and MotorTrend TV’s Shift Talkers. She has also won two Telly Awards for her work on “MotorTrend Investigates: China's EV Takeover of Mexico” and “MotorTrend Investigates: America’s EV Problems.” Lee is based in the New York City area.

