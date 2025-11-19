Coop Pank extends authorities of Heikko Mäe as Member of the Management Board of Coop Pank AS

On the proposal of Coop Pank AS Nomination Committee the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS decided on 19 November 2025, to extend the term of office of Heikko Mäe, Member of the Management Board of Coop Pank AS, for a new 3-year term, i.e. from the end of the current term until 11 February 2029.

At the same time, Heikko Mäe's powers as a member of the supervisory board of Coop Pank AS subsidiaries Coop Liising AS and Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS were extended.



From February 2020, Heikko Mäe is a member of the Management Board and the Head of Risk at Coop Pank AS. In addition to sitting on the management board of Coop Pank, Heikko Mäe is a member of the supervisory boards of the bank’s subsidiaries Coop Liising AS and Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS and a member of the management board of its subsidiary SIA Prana Property.

Heikko Mäe holds 164,070 shares in Coop Pank AS and had been issued with the option of a further 47,900 shares with a realisation date of 2026, an option for 86,200 shares which matures in 2027 and an option for 83,500 which matures in 2028.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 224 000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 320 stores.





Additional information:

Katre Tatrik

Communication Manager

Tel: +372 5151 859

E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee