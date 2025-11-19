Pre-Press for Packaging Market Size, Trends, Segments and Regional Data 2025-2035

Ottawa, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pre-press for packaging market reported a value of USD 4.23 billion in 2025, and according to estimates, it will reach USD 6.38 billion by 2034, as outlined in a study from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. Pre-press is significant for packaging as it ensures a design is technically correct and even visually perfect before it goes to print, which prevents costly errors, guarantees brand consistency, and manages a high-quality final product.

What is Meant by Pre-Press for Packaging?

Pre-press for packaging is the vital stage of preparing a design for printing and even production by creating the necessary digital files, templates, and physical proofs. It includes preparing digital files for the specific printing process, thus creating a die-line to guide where the package will be cut and folded, and even producing proofs to guarantee color accuracy as well as design integrity before mass production begins.

The main drivers for pre-press for packaging are consumer need for attractive and customized packaging, the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry, and advancements in printing technology. A key factor is also the demand for packaging to promote brands as well as protect products, influenced by factors such as advertising and product development.

Private Industry Investments for the Pre-Press for Packaging Industry:

Esko (Veralto) Investments: Esko, a key player in packaging pre-press software, consistently invests in automation and AI-driven tools to enhance workflow solutions and process innovation for packaging companies. FIMI's Acquisition of Landa Digital Printing: Israeli private equity fund FIMI acquired full ownership of Landa Digital Printing to drive innovation and expansion in digital printing technology for packaging applications. Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners' Investment: Private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners have strategically invested in the packaging sector, often targeting companies that offer resilient and value-added packaging formats across various end markets. Anderson & Vreeland Inc. (A&V) Investments: A&V focuses on technological advancements in flexographic pre-press, investing in new tools and equipment to improve design accuracy and speed in the printing process. Blackford Capital's Acquisition of Texas Injection Molding: This acquisition represents a private equity investment in a core packaging manufacturing component, supporting expanded capacity and technological upgrades that rely heavily on precise pre-press data



What are the Latest Trends in the Pre-Press for Packaging Market?

Growing Adoption of AI and Automation



AI and automation streamline repetitive tasks like image correction, file preparation, and plate-making, which speeds up the whole pre-press process. AI-powered vision systems thus can instantly detect errors such as misprints, color variations, and even spelling mistakes in real-time, ensuring higher accuracy and decreasing waste. Improved accuracy together with fewer errors contribute to less material waste, leading to sustainability goals and also lower production expenses. AI can assist optimize the usage of materials and energy in the manufacturing workflow, funding environmental sustainability initiatives.

Integration of Advanced Digital Technologies



Digital pre-press automates conventionally manual and time-consuming tasks such as file preparation, imposition, and color management, contributing to faster turnaround times. Brands can make customized packaging for specific events, regions, or niche audiences, improving consumer engagement. Advanced digital printing delivers vibrant, high-resolution, and even photo-realistic images, making it easier to manufacture premium-looking and intricate designs.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Pre-Press for Packaging Industry?

Expansion of the E-Commerce Industry



In the absence of a physical storefront, the packaging states as the first physical touchpoint for customers, creating the "unboxing" experience vital for brand perception. This drives the need for high-resolution graphics, unique designs, and vibrant colors, which depend on advanced pre-press services such as precise color management and digital proofing. Users and regulations are enforcing more eco-friendly packaging alternatives, like recyclable, biodegradable, and right-sized materials. Thus, the shift to these new substrates needs innovative pre-press techniques and even testing to guarantees compatibility with printing processes and also quality standards.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Pre-Press for Packaging Market?

North America leads the market because of the presence of major packaging firms, a combination of technological innovation, and even a strong consumer need for high-quality, brand-differentiated packaging. The existence of large, leading packaging firms significantly strengthens the market and also drives innovation in the United States and Canada.

U.S. Pre-Press for Packaging Market Trends

The U.S. market is undergoing growth driven by consumer choice for attractive packaging, the growth of e-commerce, and even the shift from traditional analog processes to digital printing. Key trends involve the rising adoption of digital pre-press for its speed, quality, and even ability to manage shorter runs, along with a target on automated workflows, standard color management, and also supply chain collaboration to meet requirements for sustainability and faster approvals.

Canada Market Trends

Key trends in Canada's market involve the rapid expansion of the paper packaging sector, a remarkable shift towards digital printing for its speed as well as quality, and an increasing target on sustainable practices and also eco-friendly inks. The market is also driven by e-commerce growth, which requires higher-quality packaging for both e-commerce and even brick-and-mortar sales, and the continued supremacy of the food and beverage sector.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia-Pacific in Pre-Press for Packaging industry?

The Asia-Pacific is undergoing an opportunistic and rapid growth in the pre-press for packaging industry, driven by its significant economic expansion, expanding e-commerce sector, and even increasing need for sustainable along visually appealing packaging solutions. Brands are increasingly utilizing packaging as a key differentiator, driving need for high-quality, customized, and complex graphics, which need advanced pre-press technologies such as high-definition flexographic and digital printing.

China Pre-Press for Packaging Market Trends

Key trends in China's market include the rapid expansion of digital and flexographic printing techniques, boosted by e-commerce and the need for flexible packaging, and the rising adoption of smart and even automated solutions such as AI, which improve efficiency and quality control.

Japan Market Trends

Key trends in Japan's market involve a strong focus on sustainability, the growing need for customized, along with high-quality packaging driven by the e-commerce as well as food & beverage sectors, and the acceptance of new technologies such as digital and flexographic printing. Japan's impact on waste reduction is fueling the usage of eco-friendly materials, while the demand for brand differentiation is driving up requirement for innovative pre-press solutions.

Segment Outlook

Technology Insights

Why did the Flexographic Printing Segment dominate the Pre-Press for Packaging Market in 2024?

This is due to its ability to print on a broad variety of materials, its high-speed, and even cost-effective manufacturing for large volumes, along with its capacity for high-definition graphics. The technology is versatile, enabling vibrant colors and even clear images on films, paper, and plastics, which is important for consumer-facing products. The growing need for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions pushes the usage of flexography because of its compatibility with greener processes.

Packaging Type Insights

Why did the Flexible Packaging Segment dominate the Pre-Press for Packaging Market in 2024?

This is due to its growing adoption across the food, beverage, and personal care industries, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and convenient packaging solutions. Manufacturers are prioritizing flexible packaging because it allows for innovative designs, shorter production cycles, and cost-effective customization compared to rigid packaging. The rise in e-commerce and on-the-go consumption has further fueled the need for packaging that is easy to transport and store, reinforcing the preference for flexible formats.

End-User Insights

Why did the Food and Beverage Segment dominate the Pre-Press for Packaging Market in 2024?

This is mainly due to the high volume, along with rapid turnover of products, strict regulatory demands for safety and labeling, and even the critical need for visually appealing packaging to drive consumer buying decisions. Moreover, strict government regulations and consumer concerns about food safety need specialized, high-quality packaging that ensures product integrity and extends shelf life. Pre-press guarantees that barrier properties, material compatibility, and even tamper-evident features are correctly incorporated into the package design.

Growing environmental knowledge and regulations are pushing F&B firms to adopt sustainable and recyclable packaging. Thus, pre-press innovation is vital in adapting designs for new eco-friendly materials, like biodegradable films and paper-driven alternatives, while maintaining functionality and print quality.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Pre-Press for Packaging Industry

In September 2025, Esko will start its latest packaging management solution, WebCenter Go, a new SaaS platform mainly designed to assist growing brands in streamlining the label review process, as well as speed up product launch, and boost efficiency.



Top Companies in the Pre-Press for Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Esko-Graphics: Provides software solutions for packaging design, 3D visualization, workflow automation, and color management to streamline and accelerate the packaging pre-press process.

Provides software solutions for packaging design, 3D visualization, workflow automation, and color management to streamline and accelerate the packaging pre-press process. Huhtamäki Oyj: Primarily a packaging manufacturer, they provide sustainable packaging solutions and use pre-press to prepare their products for printing, ensuring high-quality and consistent branding.

Primarily a packaging manufacturer, they provide solutions and use pre-press to prepare their products for printing, ensuring high-quality and consistent branding. Emmerson Packaging: A packaging printer that offers pre-press services to its clients, including high-quality graphics and color management, to prepare designs for flexible packaging production.

A packaging printer that offers pre-press services to its clients, including high-quality graphics and color management, to prepare designs for flexible packaging production. Janoschka Deutschland GmbH: A global full-service pre-press provider with expertise in flexo and gravure printing, offering printing tools, artwork, and color management.

A global full-service pre-press provider with expertise in flexo and gravure printing, offering printing tools, artwork, and color management. PR Packaging Ltd.: As a packaging company, they likely manage pre-press internally or in partnership to prepare designs for printing onto their packaging products, though specific details weren't readily available.

As a packaging company, they likely manage pre-press internally or in partnership to prepare designs for printing onto their packaging products, though specific details weren't readily available. Transcontinental Inc.: A printing and flexible packaging company that incorporates pre-press services to prepare and manage customer designs for production.

A printing and flexible packaging company that incorporates pre-press services to prepare and manage customer designs for production. Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd.: Primarily a manufacturer of pulp and fiber-based packaging, they manage pre-press for their corrugated and other paper-based products to ensure accurate print reproduction.

Primarily a manufacturer of pulp and fiber-based packaging, they manage pre-press for their corrugated and other paper-based products to ensure accurate print reproduction. SPGPrints Group : Offers pre-press solutions for a variety of printing processes, including rotary screen and digital, supporting customers at all stages of printing.

Offers pre-press solutions for a variety of printing processes, including rotary screen and digital, supporting customers at all stages of printing. Wipak Ltd.: Provides innovative, high-quality pre-press and printing solutions, including their ProDirect® technology, to create efficient and sustainable flexible packaging .

Provides innovative, high-quality pre-press and printing solutions, including their ProDirect® technology, to create efficient and . Flexicon AG: Offers pre-press and pre-media services, specializing in producing high-quality flexographic plates for complex packaging designs.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Flexographic Printing

Digital Printing

Offset Printing

Others

By Packaging Type

Flexible Packaging

Bags & Pouches

Wraps

Labels

Others

Rigid Packaging

Corrugated Boxes

Cans

Cartons



By End-User

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe





Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

