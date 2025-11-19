Bitcoin Munari’s BTCM Presale Launches at $0.35 as Broader Market Pullback Continues





Bitcoin Munari begins its public presale at $0.35 while detailing development progress and its early Solana deployment plans, as Bitcoin continues to trade at a substantial discount to the all-time high.

HELSINKI, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari presale opens at an initial price of $0.35, marking the start of BTCM’s public distribution ahead of its January 2026 SPL release. The announcement comes during a period in which Bitcoin remains substantially under its October peak, prompting renewed attention to projects that use fixed-supply economic structures and long-term development roadmaps.

Presale Launch Marks the Start of Public Distribution

The presale begins with BTCM offered at $0.35, forming the first stage of a multi-round distribution sequence planned through early 2026. Each round follows a predetermined price and allocation structure, creating a fixed progression ahead of the Solana deployment. Tokens purchased during the presale will unlock on January 20, 2026, when the BTCM SPL token becomes available on-chain.

A Bitcoin Munari spokesperson noted that the launch timing reflects a commitment to transparency: “Our schedule was established well before current market conditions. Every round follows predefined terms to ensure participants know the pricing and availability in advance.”

Architecture Designed Around MUNARI Principles

Bitcoin Munari’s design is based on the acronym MUNARI — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, and Infrastructure — which outlines the priorities guiding both the Solana deployment and the future dedicated blockchain.

During the initial phase, BTCM will operate as a Solana SPL token, benefitting from rapid settlement times, low transaction fees, and established compatibility with wallets and decentralized exchanges. This allows BTCM to function immediately while development of the independent blockchain proceeds in parallel.

Progress Toward the Independent Blockchain

The dedicated Bitcoin Munari network is scheduled for release in 2027 and is currently under active development. The chain incorporates a delegated proof-of-stake consensus model, support for EVM-based smart contracts, and transaction throughput targets measured in the thousands per second. Optional privacy tools will allow users to determine how transaction details appear on-chain, and governance features are planned at the protocol level.

A public testnet is expected in 2026, followed by validator onboarding and migration procedures in early 2027. The transition from Solana will enable BTCM to host native applications, expanded validation infrastructure, and long-term ecosystem development.

Functional Availability During the Solana Phase

Before the migration, BTCM will be fully operational within the Solana ecosystem. The SPL deployment allows users to transact, trade, and store BTCM using existing Solana-compatible tools. According to the project, this interim stage provides immediate utility while enabling developers, auditors, and early validators to evaluate components of the future chain. The Solana integration also ensures transparent tracking through established block explorers throughout the initial distribution period.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative combining Bitcoin’s fixed-supply model with modern blockchain architecture. The project launches as a Solana SPL token before migrating to an independent Layer-1 blockchain featuring EVM-compatible smart contracts, validator incentives, user-configurable privacy features, and a total supply of 21 million tokens. The roadmap includes a 2026 public testnet, a 2027 mainnet launch, and ongoing ecosystem expansion.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Munari. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/083f8cc0-59ca-4ac7-8535-3ad5f3ab42a6