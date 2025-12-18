Bitcoin Munari Final Presale Round Highlights Structured and Disciplined Rollout





The concluding phase of Bitcoin Munari presale is scheduled for December 17–23 at $0.015, followed by a public token launch on December 28.

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari began its final presale round on December 17, concluding the project’s structured distribution phase ahead of a public token launch scheduled for December 28. The final round will run for seven days, ending on December 23, with tokens priced at $0.015. The update formalizes the transition from presale distribution to public market availability, following the completion of key launch-stage preparations.

Final Presale Parameters Confirmed Ahead of Launch

The December 17–23 period has been defined as Bitcoin Munari’s concluding presale round. Once the seven-day window ends, the distribution phase will close in full, with no additional presale rounds or private allocations planned.

Bitcoin Munari’s distribution schedule was structured from the outset as a finite process rather than an open-ended capital raise. The final round completes that structure and formalizes the end of presale access ahead of market entry.

“The presale structure was designed to conclude once distribution and launch conditions aligned,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “With the final round scheduled and the launch date confirmed, the focus now shifts from allocation to operating the network in a public environment.”

Pricing Signals Transition to Public Market Trading

The $0.015 price set for the final presale reflects the shift from early distribution into public price discovery. Earlier rounds supported development and launch preparation, while the concluding round serves as the last allocation step before trading begins.

No changes to supply, issuance rules, or allocation ratios accompany the final presale. Tokens distributed during the presale will become tradable following the December 28 launch without additional minting or dilution events.

Token Allocation and Validator Economics Defined in Advance

Bitcoin Munari operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM, initially issued as a Solana SPL token before migrating to its independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The supply is permanently capped and non-inflationary.

The public presale accounts for 53% of total supply, distributed across predefined pricing rounds with no vesting and a full unlock at launch. 29% of supply is reserved for validator rewards and network security, released gradually over a long-term emission schedule tied to delegated proof-of-stake participation and validator uptime. The remaining allocation is assigned to liquidity provisioning, the core development team under time-based vesting, and ecosystem growth initiatives.

Network Architecture and Validator Framework

Bitcoin Munari launches on Solana to support token issuance and early activity, with a roadmap that transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The future network is designed around a delegated proof-of-stake consensus model, allowing token holders to delegate BTCM to validators who secure the network and participate in governance.

EVM-compatible smart contracts and optional protocol-level privacy features are included in the planned mainnet architecture, with validator staking requirements designed to lock a portion of supply out of circulation.

During the presale period, Bitcoin Munari completed third-party reviews covering both technical and organizational components. These include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team. These reviews form part of the documentation available ahead of the December 28 launch.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative built around a phased rollout that begins on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The network operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, optional privacy features, and a long-term development roadmap beyond initial market entry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41ed1704-7ead-417d-b7a2-6b6785725ba0