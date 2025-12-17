Bitcoin Munari Accelerates Timeline With Early Token Launch on December 28

Bitcoin Munari confirms its final presale phase from December 17–23 at $0.015 and brings forward its public token launch following completed development milestones.

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari has confirmed that its public token launch will take place on December 28, following the conclusion of a final presale round scheduled to run from December 17 through December 23. The final presale will be priced at $0.015 per token and will conclude several days ahead of the public market debut.

The updated schedule reflects internal decisions made after a series of technical and operational benchmarks were completed earlier than initially projected. According to the project, the revised timeline allows the presale phase to close cleanly before the transition to public trading.

Final Presale Window Defined Ahead of Market Entry

The December 17–23 presale period has been set as a fixed, seven-day window. Once the period concludes, Bitcoin Munari’s distribution phase will end and the token will move into public trading on December 28.

Project representatives said the timing was selected to avoid overlap between presale activity and launch week operations. The approach establishes a clear handoff between structured distribution and open-market participation, reducing uncertainty around access and timing.

Pricing Reflects Shift From Distribution to Market Discovery

The $0.015 presale price reflects Bitcoin Munari’s progression from early-stage distribution toward market entry. Earlier presale phases were designed to support development and network preparation, while the final round is positioned as a transition into open trading.

No changes to total supply or allocation ratios accompany the final presale phase. The project maintains its fixed-supply structure as it moves from controlled distribution into market-based price discovery.

Transition From Presale to Post-Launch Development

With the presale phase concluding in December, Bitcoin Munari’s focus shifts toward post-launch activity. Following market entry, development efforts will concentrate on ecosystem growth, protocol expansion, and longer-term network objectives rather than distribution mechanics.

The project’s roadmap continues beyond launch, with future updates expected to address platform functionality, participation frameworks, and subsequent development phases.

Independent Reviews Completed During Presale Period

As part of its preparation for launch, Bitcoin Munari’s smart contract and organizational components have undergone third-party review. Completed assessments include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team.

These materials form part of the project’s publicly available documentation ahead of the December 28 launch.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative developed through a phased deployment model that begins on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The project operates with a fixed supply of 21 million tokens and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake validation, optional privacy features, and a roadmap linking early deployment with long-term protocol development.

