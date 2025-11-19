The Biotech Sector is Seeing a Major Boost From Programmable Cell Therapies in Chronic Disease Care

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary – The autologous cell therapy market surpassed $10.1 billion in 2025 as biotechnology companies race to commercialize therapies that read, replace, and rewrite cellular behavior to combat age-related diseases and metabolic disorders. The cell harvesting infrastructure expanded to support next-generation cell and gene therapy manufacturing, creating momentum across platforms from encapsulated cell delivery to gene-editing systems. Publicly traded companies positioned at the intersection of cell engineering, therapeutic protein delivery, and precision medicine are capturing investor attention as programmable cell platforms advance toward commercial validation, including Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE-American: LCTX), and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP).

Market analysts project the global cell therapy market will reach $60.79 billion by 2033 at a 14.51% compound annual growth rate, driven by expanding applications in oncology, metabolic diseases, and regenerative medicine. The October 2025 breakthrough in gene editing delivery systems tripled therapeutic efficiency while reducing toxicity, accelerating the timeline for bringing complex cellular therapies from laboratory concept to clinical reality for patients with previously untreatable conditions.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has secured a transformative exclusive worldwide license through its Klothonova, Inc. joint venture that positions the company at the forefront of next-generation anti-aging therapeutics. Klothonova, a 50/50 partnership between Avant and Singapore-based cell therapy pioneer Austrianova, recently entered into an exclusive license agreement with Klothea Bio, Inc., granting global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Klothea Bio's proprietary Klotho producing cells using Austrianova's Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation technology for treating diseases and conditions in humans and animals.

"This license represents a pivotal milestone for Klothonova and underscores Avant's commitment to transforming biotech innovation into real-world impact," said Chris Winter, CEO of Avant. "By combining Klothea's cutting-edge Klotho expertise with our joint venture's advanced cell encapsulation technology, we're poised to pioneer therapies that could redefine healthy aging and extend quality of life for millions."

The agreement provides Klothonova access to Klothea Bio's proprietary Klotho generating cell line, which will be encapsulated using Austrianova's proven technology to create implantable therapies capable of sustained, localized delivery. The license encompasses comprehensive development programs from preclinical research through commercialization, with key terms including milestone payments tied to development and regulatory achievements, as well as royalties on net sales.

Since its October 2025 launch, Klothonova has initiated preparatory work for GMP-manufacturing of the encapsulated Klotho-overexpressing cell line, with plans to advance into IND-enabling studies in the coming year.

The scientific foundation for Klotho-based therapies is widely considered compelling. Studies show higher Klotho levels correlate with up to 30% increased lifespan, while individuals with lower Klotho levels had 31% higher mortality rates. Natural Klotho levels drop by 50% after age 40, creating vast and urgent therapeutic opportunities for this "longevity protein."

Avant's strategic transformation extends beyond anti-aging through Insulinova, Inc., a joint venture with SGAustria Pte. Ltd. aimed at revolutionizing diabetes treatment through innovative stem cell and encapsulation technologies.

The partnership will advance a proprietary differentiation process achieving high-efficiency conversion of stem cells into insulin-producing and regulating cells, targeting type 1 and some insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes patients globally. Avant will provide initial funding over the next eight months to hit established criteria relevant for an efficient, sustainable, and reproducible diabetes treatment.

Both SGAustria and Austrianova utilize cell-encapsulation platforms backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications representing decades of development studied for multiple therapeutic protein applications.

The potential market opportunity spans multiple therapeutic areas. The global Alzheimer's market is projected to reach $32.8 billion by 2033, cardiovascular disease remains the world's leading cause of death, and kidney disease affects 850 million people worldwide. The cell-based therapy market could reach $44 billion globally, while diabetes affects over 500 million people worldwide, representing urgent health crises requiring innovative therapeutic solutions.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) has announced a strategic refocusing on its type 1 diabetes program SC451 and next-generation in vivo CAR T candidate SG293, following positive regulatory interactions that increased confidence in the GMP master cell bank and nonclinical testing plan for an IND filing as early as 2026. The New England Journal of Medicine published positive 12-week clinical results from the company's type 1 diabetes study demonstrating that hypoimmune-modified pancreatic islet cells survived, evaded immune detection, and produced insulin without immunosuppression, while SG293 achieved deep B-cell depletion in non-human primates with a single treatment.

"Given our recent progress and the potentially transformative impact with SC451 in type 1 diabetes, as well as with our in vivo CAR T platform across a range of diseases, now is the time to concentrate our efforts in these programs," said Steve Harr, CEO of Sana. "Our goal for SC451 in type 1 diabetes is a single treatment leading to normal blood glucose with no need for further insulin treatment or immunosuppression, and the past several quarters of clinical results, manufacturing progress, and regulatory developments have solidified our confidence that this is possible."

To focus resources on these priority programs, Sana has suspended enrollment in its allogeneic CAR T studies SC291 and SC262. The company reported a Q3 2025 cash position of $153.1 million and pro forma cash balance of $170.5 million including recent ATM activity, providing an expected cash runway into late 2026.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE-American: LCTX) has demonstrated manufacturing leadership by successfully completing cGMP production runs for both OpRegen and OPC1 from a customized two-tiered cell banking system capable of supporting millions of doses from a single initial cell line. The company entered a research collaboration with William Demant Invest A/S providing up to $12 million to fund all currently planned preclinical development of ReSonance (ANP1) for sensorineural hearing loss, while positive 36-month results from the RG6501 (OpRegen) Phase 1/2a study featured at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2025 showed sustained gains in visual acuity and structural support.

"It has been a productive third quarter for the Lineage team," said Brian M. Culley, CEO of Lineage. "We entered into a research collaboration with William Demant Invest A/S, which is designed to fund all currently planned preclinical development of our ReSonance program, demonstrating the ability of our technology platform to produce a partnered program with limited investment and in a short amount of time."

Lineage has launched a new cell therapy initiative focused on islet cell transplants for type 1 diabetes, with initial efforts addressing the challenge of large-scale production of islet cells to potentially solve a major commercialization hurdle. The company's cash position of $40.5 million as of September 30, 2025 is expected to support planned operations into Q2 2027, while the DOSED study recently treated its first chronic spinal cord injury participant using a novel delivery system for OPC1.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has reported Phase 1 clinical data for CTX310 demonstrating dose-dependent, durable reductions in circulating ANGPTL3 with a mean reduction of 73% (maximum 89%), alongside mean reductions in triglycerides of 55% (maximum 84%) and LDL of 49% (maximum 87%) at the highest dose following single-course intravenous administration. Among participants with elevated baseline triglycerides above 150 mg/dL, mean reductions of 60% were observed at therapeutic doses, with findings published simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025.

"The publication and presentation of these Phase 1 results mark an important milestone for CRISPR Therapeutics and for the field of in vivo gene editing," said Naimish Patel, Chief Medical Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. "For the first time, we've shown that a single-course in vivo CRISPR treatment can safely and durably lower ANGPTL3, leading to clinically meaningful reductions in triglycerides and LDL. These data provide strong support for continued advancement of CTX310 and our broader cardiovascular gene-editing portfolio."

CTX310 was well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events and no Grade 3 or higher changes in liver transaminases across the dose escalation. The company is advancing CTX310 into Phase 1b clinical trials, prioritizing development in severe hypertriglyceridemia and mixed dyslipidemia, leveraging its proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery platform that enables CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing in the liver.

