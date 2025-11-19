Leading AI Lifecycle Management and Governance Firm ModelOp Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp , the leading AI lifecycle management and governance platform for enterprises, today announced that it has joined the NVIDIA Inception Program , a global ecosystem supporting cutting-edge startups advancing AI and data science. This milestone deepens ModelOp’s longstanding technical collaboration with NVIDIA and unlocks new possibilities for how enterprises interact with their AI governance systems.





Specifically, the NVIDIA Inception Program provides ModelOp with access to GPU resources, deep technical expertise, and go-to-market support that will accelerate its development of agentic governance capabilities. More importantly, it formalizes ModelOp’s alignment with NVIDIA’s AI enterprise strategy at a moment when both the pace of AI innovation and the complexity of governing it are increasing exponentially.

“Speed is no longer a luxury in AI governance, rather it is a requirement,” said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. “NVIDIA’s Inception Program not only validates our technical approach, but it also gives us the resources to extend GPU-accelerated governance performance to the next generation of enterprise AI systems.”

As enterprises deploy hundreds or thousands of AI and machine learning models across their environments, governance leaders face mounting challenges in ensuring performance, compliance, and risk visibility at scale. Traditional CPU-based monitoring systems struggle under the computational weight of real-time portfolio-level oversight.

ModelOp’s integration with NVIDIA technologies—including the use of NVIDIA CUDA-accelerated GPU processing and DGX platform for model fine tuning—already enables enterprises in highly regulated industries to monitor entire AI portfolios in real time, automatically detect drift and anomalies, and surface compliance insights with speed and precision.

Advancing Toward Conversational, Agentic AI Governance

Participation in the NVIDIA Inception Program will accelerate ModelOp’s development of conversational and agentic AI governance capabilities, a major leap forward in how enterprises interact with their governance systems. ModelOp is building features that will allow Chief AI Officers, data science teams, and governance leaders to ask natural-language questions about their AI ecosystem and receive intelligent, real-time responses powered by NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software stack.

This includes capabilities such as:

AI governance agents to automate tasks

Conversational queries of model performance across business units

Instant insight retrieval on governance risks

Interactive registration and documentation of new AI risks

Automated production of compliance and policy reports



As ModelOp CTO Jim Olsen continued, “These capabilities will fundamentally change the governance experience. Instead of dashboards and static reports, enterprises will interact with a living, intelligent governance partner capable of understanding and responding at the speed of conversation.”

A Shift from System of Record to Intelligent Governance Partner

With NVIDIA’s GPU infrastructure, enterprise AI stack, and deep technical expertise, ModelOp Center is evolving from a system of record into an active, intelligent governance platform that continuously surfaces insights, automates compliance tasks, and enables proactive risk management across the entire AI estate.

This shift is critical as enterprises move aggressively into generative and agentic AI. Companies must maintain strict oversight of increasingly complex, dynamic AI systems without slowing innovation. For enterprises racing to deploy generative and agentic AI while maintaining compliance and risk management standards, this combination of robust governance infrastructure and conversational intelligence creates a path forward that does not sacrifice speed for safety.

Visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn how ModelOp helps organizations operationalize and govern all AI systems—including Agentic AI.

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI lifecycle management and platform, purpose-built for enterprises. ModelOp’s platform provides a centralized AI system of record, automation from intake to retirement, and enforceable policies—helping enterprises bring ML, GenAI, Agentic AI, and vendor AI solutions into production 10X faster. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world—including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies—because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp as a leading vendor in AI governance and end-to-end lifecycle automation. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .

