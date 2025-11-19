Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified, 30 W Thick Film Power Resistor Offers High Reliability for Automotive Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the growing demand for high performance electronic components in next-generation automotive applications, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified, 30 W thick film power resistor in a compact TO-220 package for direct mounting on a heatsink.

Engineered to ensure exceptional reliability and durability in even the most extreme automotive environments, the Vishay Sfernice LTA 30 withstands high humidity conditions and temperatures to +125 °C, while providing a high tolerance against vibration and electrical stress. In addition, the resistor combines a high 500 V operating voltage with a strong overload capability (1.5x Pr for 5 s) to ensure stability under transients and high voltage conditions. Together, these characteristics guarantee consistent performance in safety-critical applications.

Offering a broad range of resistance values from 0.010 Ω to 450 kΩ, with tolerances down to ± 1 %, the device released today serves as the precharge or discharge resistor for on-board chargers, battery management systems (BMS), and motor controls for electric vehicles (EV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). The RoHS-compliant device offers a non-inductive design and a high dielectric strength of 1500 Vrms.

Samples and production quantities of the LTA 30 are available now, with lead times of four to six weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

